Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t ask any questions about Tom Brady joining the team in 2020 before Jon Gruden nixed the plan.

UFC president Dana White mentioned the plan during Saturday night’s UFC 278 broadcast.

He said he would be willing to help bring Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders.

Carr was asked Tuesday about the rumor and whether he’s “immune” to those types of stories.

“By now, I hope so. It is what it is. For me, I haven’t even heard of it. We actually lost a family member, somebody in the building. So I’m immersed in it. Talking to that person,” Carr explained to reporters.

“It’s a moment to really put things into perspective, it doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, anything I say is going to get blown up out there, so I’m just going to keep trying to remove myself completely. To play football. It’s great to answer football questions. Hopefully there won’t be any more drama in the city, that’s what I’m hoping for. “

White was on ESPN with Gronkowski’s family and Gruden said he did not accept the offer.

“I worked together to get that deal done for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a done deal. And, at the last minute, Gruden blew up the deal and said he didn’t want it. [Brady],” White explained.

“And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy, and Brady was already looking at houses, and Gronk hadn’t even said he was coming. So Las Vegas had Brady and Gronk in a year where the Bucks won. The Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal.”

Raiders team owner Mark Davis was also asked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the possibility of that deal.

“I heard [White’s comments]. Like, two or three years ago or something?” Davis told the newspaper. “I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I don’t understand. Dana has stories. I love Dana. He was a great, great promoter. Why does this bother me? I’m busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] And a basketball game.”