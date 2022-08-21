New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deputies arrested a Washington man suspected of planning a mass shooting at a concert at the George Amphitheater Friday night.

According to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office news release, people attending the “Bass Canyon Festival” reported a suspicious person in the parking lot to security officers. Witnesses later identified the man as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Identified as Moody, he said he was seen inhaling an unknown gas from a balloon, loading two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car and placing two weapons in his waistband.

Moody asked people what time the concert was over and where people were leaving the stage.

Venue security detained Moody outside the venue gates and disarmed him of two loaded 9mm pistols.

Washington school shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2017 rampage at Freeman High School

Moody was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon and suspicion of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He was booked into the Grant County Jail.

Judges are now allowed to award extraordinary damages for ‘wrongful life’ cases

The Bass Canyon Electronic Dance Music Festival sold out Friday evening, meaning more than 25,000 people are at risk of injury, GCSO said.

No one was injured in the incident and Moody did not make any statements to deputies.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Representatives are taking the opportunity to remind people to speak up if they see anything unusual.

“Thank you to the concertgoers for reporting this individual and to venue security for keeping the individual out of the concert venue,” the GCSO statement reads.