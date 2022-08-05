Depay leaves Barca for Juventus?

Treal top division football is back in England this weekend, but don’t let that detract from the game’s core business. As well as ChelseaLast minute attempts are made to make last minute purchases with a determined effort to keep Leicester safe. Wesley Fofana. The Blues’ £60m bid for the defender was rejected, but they are believed to be willing to raise that to £70m. Thomas Tuchel’s team is also still linked to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose club Barcelona are looking to get rid of some players after spending the summer with money they don’t really have.

Another Barcelona striker who could potentially move Memphis Depayin whom juventus interested. According to Spanish publication Sport, Depay’s lawyers have clashed with Barcelona over the release of the striker, and Juventus are ready and waiting for a player who wants to continue playing in the Champions League.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues Read more

Back Leicesterit looks like the “foxes” can compete for the defender of “Lyon” and France Husem Aouar from the newest premier league kids in the candy store Nottingham Forestwho also started talks to sign the Southampton striker. Che Adams.

Antonio Conte and the headline writers will be glad that Tottenham Looks like they’re close to a deal to buy the Udinese defender The fate of Udoga. The 19-year-old has been in the spotlight for Spurs for months, showing off the impression of a shooting guard last season, scoring five goals since mid-February.

Everton He could very well end up beating West Ham thanks to the signing of Lille’s Amadou Onan, and according to L’Equipe, he wants to boost that with another ex-Lille midfielder. Crosswho left the Ligue 1 club at the end of last season. However, for the 27-year-old Portuguese, they will have to compete with Rennes, Porto and Wolfsburg. Frank Lampard is also considering a move for the Wolves defender. Conor Cody.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

Leeds joined the race for Marseille and Senegal forwards Bamba Dieng, but they will face constant resistance from Newcastle and West Ham, who were reportedly denied entry in January, as well as Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace. Dieng has reportedly fallen out with Marseille manager Igor Tudor, so he is likely open to offers. Another target for Leeds is the goalkeeper. Joel Robles. The 32-year-old was left without a club after leaving Betis at the end of the season, with Leeds seemingly ahead of Norwich and Sunderland in the race to sign him.

Now let’s go watch football.