Department of Education says there will be no mandatory masks in Ontario schools this fall

The provincial Department of Education has said masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools this September.

In an email to CBC Toronto on Monday, the ministry said most health and safety requirements for the upcoming school year will remain unchanged from the end of the 2021-22 school year, including the voluntary use of masks.

“The government will continue to provide free high-quality masks for students and N95 for employees if they choose to use them, all of which will remain unchanged from the 2021-22 school year,” the email said.

“School boards will continue to have access to rapid antigen tests to be used in accordance with provincial testing guidelines.”

The ministry adds that the health and safety plan for this year has been consulted with leading medical experts, including the Children’s Health Coalition and medical professionals.

The news comes days after the provincial health officer announced a seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario. reached its peak.

However, when the mask requirement was lifted in schools last year, the Ontario Elementary Teachers’ Federation called the move “premature” and said it would put students at risk of being interrupted in-person learning again.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in late July that the province’s priority is to keep students in full-time classrooms for the upcoming school year. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

Late last month, Education Secretary Stephen Lecce pledged to keep two million Ontario students in face-to-face classrooms this school year.

“We have taken action by deploying more than 100,000 stand-alone HEPA filters in classrooms and classrooms, improving cleaning and maintaining access to rapid antigen tests,” Lecce said in a statement.

“Our government remains focused on providing students with a positive, safe and normal school experience.”

“Our head in the sand”: expert

Since Ontario ended mass testing for COVID-19 in December, medical experts say it’s hard to know the true number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

“You know, we’re basically head in the sand because we don’t test for that,” says pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Anna Banerjee.

With that in mind, Banerjee says masks are the smartest way to keep children safe, especially since many children in Ontario have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think the use of masks is just for most people to give them extra protection,” Banerjee told CBC Toronto.

“Looking at what will happen in the fall, when we already had the seventh wave and will probably have the eighth wave … I think this is a smart move.”

Last November, Ontario expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for children ages 5 to 11. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Banerjee says that while the summer months lower everyone’s guard, parents should be aware that children are still at risk of contracting COVID-19, especially when they return to classrooms.

“We know that more children are getting sick with long-term COVID, children are developing inflammatory syndromes, so vaccinate your children.”

Not a surprise for the school board, union

Robin Pilkey, a Toronto School Board trustee for Parkdale High Park, said she was not surprised by the news.

“There really is no difference between when people left in June and what happens in September,” Pilkey said.

Pilkey says that until last spring, school boards had the ability to mandate masks for all staff and students, even if the province only mandated masks for certain grades or ages. But since the requirement to wear masks was abolished last spring, current legislation has ruled out this option.

“We can’t suddenly say, ‘Oh, we want everyone to wear masks,’ because legally we can’t do that,” Pilkie told CBC Toronto.

Pilkie says schools continue to follow all provincial regulations, including ventilation requirements, to keep schools safe. She notes that anyone can wear a mask if needed.

“In circumstances where people felt they could not go back to school, there is online learning. We’re doing everything we can with it.”

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Federation of Secondary School Teachers, also says she wasn’t surprised by the news. Despite this, she says the union has many concerns in the fall, including COVID-19 vaccination rates, a spike in cases, classroom distancing, proper ventilation, disruption of face-to-face teaching, and even new cases of monkeypox.

“We need to make sure that people are informed and that they have all the necessary protections,” Littlewood said.

Littlewood says the union will continue to consult with medical experts going forward to keep schools safe.

“I think we are in the middle where people will decide and hopefully no one will be ashamed or embarrassed because they chose to wear a mask,” Littlewood said.

“But the more people who wear masks, the more people who get vaccinated, the better they will be protected.”