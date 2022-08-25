New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A joint Defense Department and National Security Agency team has been reunited to oversee security for the 2022 midterm elections.

The NSA said a joint US Cyber ​​Command and NSA team is participating in a “whole-of-government effort” to protect domestic elections from foreign interference.

“This is an enduring, unfailing mission for US Cyber ​​Command and the National Security Agency that brings unique insights and actions to the whole-of-government effort,” said US Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, USCYBERCOM commander and director NSA/Chief, Central Security Service. “Together we will bring momentum and unity to our efforts against a foreign adversary that seeks to undermine our democratic institutions.”

Fetterman heats up in Pennsylvania race against Oz, voters’ biggest concern is economy

The joint group was formed in 2018 following reports of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier this year, the group announced it was re-engaging in election security and seeking to “disrupt, deter and degrade the ability of foreign adversaries to interfere with and influence how US citizens vote and the way those votes are counted.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has reported that Russia, China and Iran are among the foreign state actors seeking to interfere in the 2022 midterm elections. Amid record levels of mistrust of election results, the NSA said “such foreign activities risk undermining the fundamental principles of US democracy and affecting US public sentiment”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Election Security Group (ESG) is responsible for flagging warning signs from foreign adversaries and working with domestic agencies such as the FBI to prevent infiltration. The group relies heavily on the NSA to fight foreign “cyber tradecraft.”

Under then-President Trump, the USCYBERCOM and NSA partnership was nearly killed, but the move was averted after a top Democrat said the move “deeply concerned” him.

The Department of Homeland Security said in 2017 that election security is a “critical infrastructure issue.”