Children rescued from flooding in Denver, Colorado

First responders race to save children as flooding hits Denver, Colorado. (Credit: Felix Espinoza/Weather Trekker / TMX)

Video has emerged of Denver firefighters wading through chest-deep water to rescue children and an infant trapped during flash flooding.

The attempt took place on Sunday at an underpass in the north of the city and drew cheers from a crowd gathered nearby.

“The woman said she was just getting dinner, coming back from dinner. Little Caesars or something — they saved the pizza, don’t worry,” Felix Espinoza, the man who shot the footage, told 9 News. “It was just a family of people. There were lots of children and a mother too.”

In the video, a firefighter can be seen wading through floodwaters carrying a child on his shoulders.

A Denver firefighter is seen carrying a child on each of his shoulders, bringing them to safety from the floodwaters that swept through the city on Sunday.

(Felix Espinoza/Weather Tracker/TMX)

Two more first responders are then seen carrying another child and an infant away from the trapped vehicle.

“Oh yeah, let’s get it done,” one witness is heard saying.

Officials said that a total of eight people were rescued in the area.

(Felix Espinoza/Weather Tracker/TMX)

The Denver Fire Department reported that at least 19 people were rescued from their vehicles in the city due to flooded streets. Eleven people were rescued by firefighters near Interstate 70 and York Street, while eight people were rescued at 38th and Blake streets, where the footage was taken.

An infant was also among those who had to be rescued after being trapped in the vehicle.

(Felix Espinoza/Weather Tracker/TMX)

During the storm, more than two inches of rain lashed Denver in less than 30 minutes, stranding several drivers and leaving a tunnel under more than a foot of water on Interstate 70, according to Fox Weather.

Fox News’ Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.