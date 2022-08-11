New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and re-signed during his NFL career, he’s lost count.

For the record: 27 signings/resignings with 17 releases/cuts across 14 different teams, according to his long transaction page.

The 36-year-old can’t immediately recall all the quarterbacks he’s backed up, competed with or lost to since he was drafted in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2008. He had to think for a long time to come up with his name. Passed by those who won Super Bowl titles (three, by his count).

“If I’m leaving anybody out, sorry,” Johnson said with a laugh after a recent practice, where he continued to make a strong case for backup Russell Wilson. “Throwing the ball, wearing that jersey, it’s a blessing. I’m enjoying every moment, every minute.”

His hand and his experience opened many doors. He signed a total of seven times with San Francisco (including the practice squad), three times with the New York Jets, and twice each with Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Houston, the New York Giants and Baltimore. He has signed contracts with the Bucks, Cleveland, Buffalo, Raiders, Washington, Detroit and now Denver.

That’s a lot of teammates — and playbooks — over a career in which he’s played in 37 games and started nine times. For his career, he has 13 TD passes, 16 interceptions and 2,270 passing yards.

He’s enjoying the ride — a whirlwind maybe (he’s had tenures with teams that lasted only a few days).

“I’m not in the business of proving people wrong anymore,” said Johnson, who was drafted out of the University of San Diego, an FCS program.

Super-Bowl-winning signal callers he’s worked alongside include Eli Manning with the Giants, Joe Flacco when they were teammates with the Jets last season and Wilson these days.

He had received some advice some time ago that proved to be very applicable.

“Control what you can control and understand that no matter who you are, the nature of this business will look to replace you unless you let it,” said Johnson, who is competing for the No. 2 spot with Brett Rypien. The Broncos open the preseason Saturday at home against Dallas. “I’m grateful for the journey.”

His top statistical season came in 2009 with Tampa Bay, when he played in six games (four starts) and threw for 685 yards along with his first career TD pass – an 8-yard strike to Antonio Bryant.

Last December, he was on the practice squad with the Jets when he was signed to the active roster by Baltimore. The Ravens need another QB as Lamar Jackson recovers from an ankle injury. Just 11 days later, Johnson started himself after Tyler Huntley went on the COVID-19 list. Johnson threw for 304 yards and two TDs in a 41-21 win at Cincinnati.

His experience played a role in first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett bringing him on.

“I think he’s as old as me,” Hackett, 42, gushes. “He’s seen a lot so he can go in and play at any time.”

Johnson is enjoying his time with Wilson, whom the Broncos traded in the offseason in hopes of ending a six-year playoff drought.

“He sets the pace and we all follow,” Johnson said of Wilson, who led Seattle to a Super Bowl victory over the Broncos following the 2013 season. “It’s nothing but great energy every day.”

Johnson’s football outings also included suiting up for the XFL’s LA Wildcats, where he led the league in passer rating (106.3).

To escape all the uncertainty of football, Johnson kept his operations in his hometown of Oakland, California. He has three children.

“My trials and tribulations aren’t about my family,” said Johnson, who started a foundation with his cousin, longtime NFL running back Martian Lynch, that focuses on empowering youth in addition to helping start a gaming league. “They have to put up with me because I go through ups and downs, but I try to give them as much stability as possible.”

Another number: 40. That’s how old Johnson wants to be when he walks off the field (if not longer).

“Playing quarterback, that’s pretty high on my to-do list,” Johnson said.