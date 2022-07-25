New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Denny Hamlin won a record seventh NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, only missing out on the win when his car failed post-race inspection.

Hamlin and second-placed Kyle Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas were found to have violated regulations governing the aerodynamics of their bodies and both had their finishes removed.

It’s the first time in decades that a race winner has been disqualified, but everyone has been racing clean these years.

There’s an old saying in the NASCAR world, “If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying,” and teams are always pushing the limits of the rules.

The difference is that, while NASCAR has long awarded points penalties and fines to winners whose cars weren’t designated, it hasn’t been willing to disqualify them outright for more than half a century.

That changed in 2019 when it decided to crack down on the issue and warned teams that if their cars weren’t up to snuff after the race they would face a final penalty.

“We were changing the culture. We tried to do one way and it didn’t work,” said NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell, who was executive vice president and chief racing development officer at the time.

Hamlin was the first Cup Series winner to be fined under the new rules. He has the right to appeal, but would be the first driver since 1960 to win the ban if upheld.

At the time, Emanuel Zervakis’ Chevrolet was found to have an oversized fuel tank after winning at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina, and according to Racing Insights, the win was handed to second-place finisher Joe Weatherly.

When he and Jim Reed were DQ’d for illegal engines, Weatherly was the only other first- and second-place disqualifier ahead of Hamlin and Busch.

Somewhat fittingly, the first NASCAR Cup race winner, Glenn Dunaway, was stripped of his Charlotte Speedway victory due to a rear suspension setup that used “spread” springs, something bootleggers did to improve their car’s performance, but not so. Allowed in Strictly Stock Series.

Hamlin and Busch have been on the same path before, not in the Cup Series.

Busch was DQd after the 2022 Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway due to a ride height violation, the same reason Hamlin lost his Xfinity win at Darlington in 2019.