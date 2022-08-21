New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA legend Dennis Rodman said Saturday that he has been granted permission to travel to Russia to seek the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who served nine years in prison on drug charges.

The Basketball Hall of Famer, who was at a sneaker convention in Washington over the weekend, told NBC News that he is looking to travel to Moscow at some point this week.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week,” he told the outlet, adding that he “knows very well” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about Rodman’s statements.

The State Department has issued a travel advisory for Americans, warning them not to travel to Russia.

“Unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, possible harassment of US citizens by Russian government security officials, do not travel to Russia, Russian government security officials’ isolation of US citizens in Russia, including detention, arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, US citizens in Russia Embassy limited capacity to assist, COVID-19-related sanctions and extremism,” the alert reads. “US citizens living in or traveling to Russia should leave Russia immediately. Be extra careful because of false arrests.”

Brittney Greiner appeals 9-year sentence in Russian drug case: Report

State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week that the agency still classified Griner as “wrongfully detained.” He asked about Griner and the possibility of a prisoner exchange with Russia that could involve Victor Bout and another American in Russia, Paul Whelan.

“Nothing in this investigation changes our judgment that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained and should be released immediately,” Price said. “That’s why we came forward several weeks ago with what we thought was a serious, substantial proposal, asking for her release, and for Paul Whelan to be released as well.

“We are communicating with the Russians on this matter and we encourage them to proceed constructively.”

Griner’s lawyers in Russia appealed her conviction. She was arrested in February for bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils through a Moscow airport. She was found guilty and sentenced on August 4.

Rodman has a history of interacting with world leaders.

Rodman met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in 2013 and was one of the first Americans to meet him. The former Chicago Bulls star wrote to Kim in January 2014, and about 10 months later, captured American Kenneth Bae was released. to TMZ Sports. Rodman has made a handful of appearances in the country since Bey’s release.

In 2014, Rodman described Putin as “cool” in an interview on FOX Business. He said he was not talking about Putin’s politics. It is said that he shook hands with Putin during his visit to Russia and left.