New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Health Minister Magnus Huyncke said on Friday that Denmark is preparing for the coming winter without any coronavirus restrictions, despite the possibility of an increase in infections.

The Nordic country hopes that measures such as new improved booster vaccines, greater immunity in the population and better tracking of the spread of the virus through waste-water testing can avoid lockdown measures.

“We are well prepared. A fully open society is the strategy and the goal this coming winter,” Huenecke told a press conference.

Europe is set to receive a new Omicron-resistant Covid booster within days of approval

Denmark will receive 4.5 million doses of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine to target the Omicron variant in September, with the first deliveries coming next week, he said.

From September 15, the authorities will start administering the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those above 50 years of age and vulnerable groups.

Danish health officials say the number of cases has now leveled off after a slight increase in Covid infections in Denmark over the summer.

The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday updated two different COVID-19 vaccine boosters to target the Omicron variant, which is expected to increase infections this winter.

What you need to know about Omicron’s vaccine-resistant variant, BA.5

Developed by a team of Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech, the new so-called bivalent shots are Omicron’s BA.1 version and fight the original virus first discovered in China.

The European Medicines Agency is also expected to deliver its opinion on adapted vaccines targeting the currently prevalent BA.4/BA.5 variants in the coming weeks.