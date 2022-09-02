New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Denise Richards revealed that she enlisted the help of her husband, Aaron Phifers, to create content for her. Fans only page.

The 51-year-old actress, who announced in June that she was joining the subscription-based social media platform known for mainly adult content, explained that her partner shoots her photos ‘a lot’ and she values ​​his creative input. .

“Aaron takes a lot of content for me. He knows what guys like,” the “Scary Movie 3” star said during Thursday’s appearance. Sirius XM’Jeff Lewis was live.

She said, “I ask him, I show him things and I say, ‘What do you think?’

Charlie Sheen’s ex Denise Richards has vowed to ‘support’ her daughter Sami

Richards and Phifers began dating in December 2017 and tied the knot in September 2018.

The mother-of-three simply addressed the misconception that all fan content is obscenity and claimed that “you can find everything out there.”

Richards explains that she often chooses bikini or underwear photos and enjoys the freedom the platform offers.

“I do bikinis, I do underwear, I do sexy stuff, because I’m like, ‘Why not?’ If I could do anything outside of some of the more conservative stuff on my Instagram,” says the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

“I show my boobies, my tush,” she added.

“So do you go topless?” Lewis asked.

“Yeah, I think they’re already there if you google them,” A native of Illinois Said.

Richards, who has appeared in racy scenes and photo shoots throughout her career, has made it clear that some of the photos purported to be hers on the internet have been altered.

The actress joined OnlyFans just days after her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen announced that she had started a page.

While Richards admitted she was “surprised” to learn her daughter had joined Only Fans, she said she thought Sami was “doing really well with it”.

“She mentioned to me that she was going to do it,” Richards said. “Quite frankly, I don’t even know or hear about the fans. I haven’t been there, so I don’t really know.”

Richards continued, “I heard about it, and she assured me that she was going to keep it mainly to bikini stuff and bathing suits and things like that.”

“And then I wanted to join in because she got so much backlash for it, I didn’t think it was really fair.”

She continued, “I’ve done things in my career — I’ve done Playboy, I’ve been on “Wild Things,” and I’ve done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, things like that.”

“And sometimes people say nasty things, they do a lot of the time. But I thought, she got this much backlash when a lot of people posted things like that on Instagram too.”

Richards shares Sami and daughter Lola, 17, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen56. She is also mother to daughter Eloise, 11.

Sheen told E! News that he “doesn’t condone” Sami’s choice to join Fans Only.

The actor added, “She is 18 now and lives with her mother. This did not happen under my roof.”