Denise Richards She revealed that her divorce from Charlie Sheen was not easy.

Richards, 51, spoke about her divorce from him Sheen, 56, On Wednesday’s episode of Carolyn Stanbury’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast. Richards, who filed for divorce in 2005, said she felt “guilty” about dividing their family.

“I struggled with it for years,” Richards told the “Real Housewives of Dubai” star. Although guilt consumed her, Richards realized it was time to break up with Sheen.

“Should I marry my daughters to this man?” I asked myself. No offense to him, but I think he’ll take it and understand what I’m saying, and that’s when I’m like, ‘Okay, why am I accepting this?’

Charlie Sheen’s ex Denise Richards has vowed to ‘support’ his daughter Sami

Richards filed for divorce When she was six months pregnant with their daughter, Lola. The couple tried to reconcile their marriage shortly after her birth, but decided to separate due to their “very toxic” marriage.

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 and officially divorced four years later. Richards adopted his daughter Eloise.

During her podcast appearance, Richards shared that she tried to protect her children from Sheen’s public The War on Drug Abuse.

“I sheltered them a lot, and then they started getting to the age of ‘so and so,’ and I lied my ass off and covered for him,” she told Stanbury.

“Now, as they’re getting older, they’re more aware of more things. So I don’t know if I did them a disservice as a kid.”

Sheen and Richards haven’t seen eye-to-eye lately when their daughter Sami created a fan-only account.

Shinu does not approve of his daughter being on the platform. Richards support and also Started his own account.

“My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account,” Richards told KTLA. “I had heard of Only Fans, but I didn’t know what Only Fans was. And once I started learning about it, I really think the creators of the site really took to it. The best of every platform of social media And put it on a site. You own your content. Other sites, they may sell your content.

“We all post pictures of ourselves in bathing suits on Instagram and some other sites that make no difference except that you’re actually content.”