Denise Dossey, director and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, dies at 64

(CNN) Actress and director Denise Dossey, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Insecure” and “Ray,” has died, her family confirmed to CNN on Sunday. She was 64 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce her passing,” the actress’ sister Tracy Dossey said in a statement.

She announced her sister’s death on the actress’ Instagram account, remembering her as an African American theater advocate who was dedicated to sharing the profession with children. Dose acted and directed for the Negro Ensemble Company and directed plays for the Amazing Grace Conservatory. An inner-city youth theater training program.

Dossey is best known for her role as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and most recently appeared as Molly Carter’s (Yvonne Orji) therapist on the HBO comedy series “Insecure.” In addition to starring in dozens of films and TV series, Dosse directed films including “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” which premiered at the Pan African Film Festival in April.

“I’m proud to be her sister,” Tracy Dossey told CNN. “She lit up the stage and the screen. She knew how to dance and find joy in life. We can all learn from her.”

