Denise Dossey, director and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, dies at 64

(CNN)Actress and director Denise Dossey, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Insecure” and “Ray,” has died, her family confirmed to CNN on Sunday. She was 64 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce her passing,” the actress’ sister Tracy Dossey said in a statement.
She announced her sister’s death on the actress’ Instagram account, remembering her as an African American theater advocate who was dedicated to sharing the profession with children. Dose acted and directed for the Negro Ensemble Company and directed plays for the Amazing Grace Conservatory. An inner-city youth theater training program.
    Dossey is best known for her role as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and most recently appeared as Molly Carter’s (Yvonne Orji) therapist on the HBO comedy series “Insecure.” In addition to starring in dozens of films and TV series, Dosse directed films including “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” which premiered at the Pan African Film Festival in April.
      “I’m proud to be her sister,” Tracy Dossey told CNN. “She lit up the stage and the screen. She knew how to dance and find joy in life. We can all learn from her.”
      Denise Dose as Lauren Sims in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, Dr. Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Dr. Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Dr. Greg German as Thomas Koracic.

      Sandra Siegel, Douce’s manager at the Siegel Companies, remembered her client and friend in a statement Sunday.
        “I am saddened by the loss of our very talented, beautiful, charming, eloquent and loving Denise, who I have had the pleasure and blessing of over 25 years of her career management and collaboration, as well as personal friendship. I am at a loss, but knowing her gives me There has been so much. Denise’s legacy and memory will live on because she truly touched so many,” Siegel said.
          During her decade-long career, Dows appeared in several TV series, including “Charmed,” “Girlfriends,” “The West Wing” and “Law & Order.” She also starred in the movies “Pleasantville” and “Requiem for a Dream,” according to her IMDB profile.

