The Democratic primary race to fill the House seat currently held by Florida Rep. Val Demings is a crowded one, and many in the party leadership worry it could favor the former congressman.

Among the ten candidates in the primary race in the 10th District, which includes Orlando, Florida, are Alan Grayson, who represented the 8th District from 2009 to 2011 and the 9th District from 2013 to 2017. In 2016 he berated reporters and threatened to report a Politico reporter to the Capitol police when he called a female lobbyist a “K Street whore.”

Even as progressive candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost is racking up endorsements, the size of the primary field could split votes to get Grayson, which Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., “worries.”

“We know the polling is really tight, but we know Maxwell has a lot of momentum going his way,” Gallego told Punchbowl News. “You have to remember [Frost] Started with zero name ID and now tied him in last poll.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Greg Meeks, DN.Y. Also speaking against Grayson, “Our nation is better off by having representatives who reflect our great diversity.” The New Yorker accused Grayson of being “a man who wants to use his wealth for power.”

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., criticized Grayson for including past statements of praise from prominent Democrats who did not endorse him in the race.

“I love Alan Grayson,” a campaign mailer quoted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as saying. It comes from a 2018 Tampa Bay Times interview in which Pelosi’s spokesman, Darren Soto, addressed Grayon’s primary challenge against D-Fla. When Pelosi used the quoted statement, she followed it up by saying, “I’m sad that Alan chose to get back into that race.” The speaker said of Grayson that she “would love to have him back,” but that she would “like him to run in a different seat.”

Soto was blunt in weighing in on this year’s primary election.

“It’s a chaotic race,” he told Punchbowl. “That’s all I have to say.”

The same mailer also used complimentary language from President Biden and former President Barack Obama.

“It’s incredibly deceitful. If you try to win by lying to your future constituents, that’s sad, right?” Pocon told Punchbowl. “And I don’t want Alan to think about Alan for a change … Unfortunately, some people are very selfish.”

In response, Grayson asked if Pelosi had ever talked about Pocon that way. He contrasted the 25-year-old Frost’s inexperience with “being in the trenches with Nancy Pelosi for six years.”

Florida’s primaries take place on Tuesday, and early voting is currently underway.