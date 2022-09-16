New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The House on Thursday passed legislation to make the Census Bureau more independent from the White House, a move Democrats hope could prevent a future Republican president from adding census questions about citizenship.

Lawmakers passed the Fair and Accurate Census Act in 2018 thanks to near-unanimous support from Democrats who opposed former President Donald Trump’s failed push for the citizenship question and worry another Republican might try again.

Trump’s team has argued that the citizenship question is needed to identify where non-citizens live, which would help the government enforce the Voting Rights Act. But the question was dropped after the Supreme Court ruled that his administration had failed to properly justify its inclusion.

Still, the decision leaves open the possibility that another Republican president could try to add it, and Democrats hope the bill passed Thursday will make it much harder.

The act would give the Census Bureau director more decision-making power, limit the number of political appointees at the bureau, and require the Commerce Secretary to certify that new questions added to the census have been fully researched before being included.

The Census Bureau also said the director could only be fired for “incompetence, dereliction of duty or misconduct in office,” another effort to make it harder for the White House to pressure the director.

Democrats in favor of the bill see Trump’s attempt to be an independent bureau as an illegal exercise of political power. Democrats wrote in the language of the report that accompanied the bill that a congressional investigation showed “how a group of political appointees used the census to push an ideological agenda and exclude non-citizens from the apportionment count.”

On the House floor this week, Democrats echoed that language and Trump’s team hopes the question distorts census results and interferes with how the government uses census data to direct federal funds to states.

“The Trump administration and its partisan Census Bureau undermined this critical work in March 2018 when they planned to add a citizenship question to the census that would violate the Constitution and lower response rates, and they know it,” Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., argued on the floor.

Republicans counter that Democrats are doing their part to ensure that the citizenship question is never offered again, even in past versions of the census.

“The intent of this bill is clear,” Rep. said Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. “It was to prevent a future Republican president from adding a citizenship question to the United States Census. Furthermore, the question about citizenship was first proposed by President Thomas Jefferson in 1800 and was introduced in the census from 1820 to 1950. The question was included in every census.”

In a committee report accompanying the legislation, Republicans argued that leaving out the citizenship question would only end up “guaranteeing that future censuses will be unfair and inaccurate.”

Republican opposition to the bill was insufficient in the House, where Democrats held a slim majority, and the bill passed on a 220-208 vote. Approval sends the bill to the Senate, where Democrats face the tough task of finding 10 Republican co-sponsors to advance the bill.