House Democrats are preparing to continue what they have previously postponed Big oil exploration The trial will be held this month.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., tentatively scheduled the hearing for Sept. 15, nearly a year after the panel’s investigation into Big Oil’s alleged climate misinformation began. Various board members of major oil and gas companies were invited to testify during the hearing.

In mid-September 2021, the Oversight Subcommittee announced an investigation into Maloney and Environment Chairman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., which they said would take a year to complete. of the probe First hearingIn which the committee questioned executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and BP, it was held on October 28, 2021, and a second hearing with policy experts was held on February 8, 2022.

In March, just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine and sparked a global oil supply crisis, Maloney and Khanna quietly postponed the probe’s third hearing, set for March 8, indefinitely. Now the trial is to be held this month as well.

“Democrats suspended their partisan displays to publicly attack America’s energy producers when the Biden administration’s war on domestic energy production led to record gas and fuel prices for Americans,” Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News. Digital in an ad.

“Democrats’ push for radical Green New Deal policies and a war on America’s energy producers is harming the American people,” he said.

After Maloney and Khanna adjourned the hearing in early March, Comer, the former ranking member of the Oversight Environment Subcommittee, and Rep. Ralph Norman, RS.C. Democrats lashed out for saving face. Committee Republicans have consistently characterized the investigation as a political stunt.

Oil companies and trade groups More than one million documents were shared with the committee as part of the investigation. Democrats have been accused of running a decades-long campaign to misinform the public about the threats of climate change.

Between March and June, petrol prices rose to a record high. Since June, however, pump prices have fallen below $1.20 a gallon.

“Record prices at the pump and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscore how important domestic energy production is to affordable, reliable energy for the American people and our national security,” Comer continued.

“Instead of reopening their bogus investigation, Democrats should invite Secretary Granholm to speak about how the Biden administration plans to address the energy crisis facing Americans,” he said.

Maloney and Khanna did not respond to requests for comment.