North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said the Democrats’ “ideology of control” toward the black community “hasn’t changed” in the course of “unfiltered” American history on Saturday.

LT. GOV. Mark Robinson: Democratic Party His ideology about black people has not changed. It has always been a controlling ideology. And when they can’t control you, when they can’t control your thoughts, they will hate you and they will try to destroy you. This has been done to me in many places since I started this venture and it is nothing new.

When I made comments in a white church, it went viral and the news media jumped on me and questioned me and threatened me and all kinds of stuff. But the comments I made in that black church – the mass media refuses to air them. why Because I was Talking to black people, and black people overwhelmingly agreed. And they do not tolerate that ideology. They don’t want to see black people pushing their narratives. In that case, that’s what happened.

