With the Biden administration still pursuing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate nearly three years after the pandemic began, House conservatives are gearing up for a battle over those mandates from the 2023 GOP majority position.

The House Freedom Caucus has said it plans to make that fight one of its top issues, particularly the military command. Members say President Biden will use his leverage on must-pass bills to force Democrats and his own party leadership.

“In every single spending fight, there are several of them … the vaccine mandate … becomes a central issue of the debate,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Fox News Digital.

Perry said he believes the military’s vaccine mandate is a “national security” issue because of declining recruitment. He criticized the Defense Department for not handling religious exemption requests in good faith.

Despite the relaxation of CDC guidelines, Biden is still maintaining a federal worker vaccination mandate

“Punishing our wonderful service members for refusing to take an unproven, experimental vaccine is absolutely wrong,” spokeswoman Lauren Bobert said. R-Colo., told Fox News Digital. “In the majority, conservatives prioritize ending the federal Covid vaccine mandate, rehabilitating these brave men and women and ensuring they are fully prepared.”

Rep. R-Texas. Ronnie Jackson said he believes the military command is great because the military is made up mostly of healthy young men. He demanded that Congress fight to give “back pay” and “active duty jobs” to anyone released for the vaccine mandate.

A House GOP leadership source said Republicans, including the leadership, aim to use mechanisms such as the National Defense Authorization Act or government funding bills to roll back the vaccine mandate. The source said this would be on top of aggressive investigations into agencies like the CDC over their COVID response.

However, a GOP leadership source said those efforts may be more effective with the GOP Senate to shift political pressure on the Biden administration in the event of a funding showdown. Republicans can only go so far, especially if military pay or border patrol operations are at stake, the source said.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said of whether GOP leadership would actually push hard on funding bills. Roy ripped Republicans who cite the military or the Border Patrol as reasons to vote for an unfavorable funding bill.

“That’s straight bulls—,” said Roy. “Don’t allow the Republican leadership to hide behind the military and the border patrol and the police to say we have to write a blank check for the bulls who are attacking the American people.”

The House GOP majority margin could be critical to how much leverage Freedom Caucus members like Roy have in 2023, or how much leeway Republicans have to push funding bills over their objections.

But such a debate is healthy for the party and the country, said James Wallner, senior fellow at the R Street Institute.

“Leadership is in a different position than the Freedom Caucus. They have a different job,” Wallner said. “I would argue that both jobs are absolutely necessary.”

He said: “You need the Freedom Caucus to push and hold the leadership’s feet to the fire. You need the leadership to do the hard work of building coalitions and getting people who don’t always agree … to come together and get those votes.”

The November elections are still months away, and the political tide seems to be shifting in the Democrats’ direction.

However, between inflation and recession, many political observers believe Republicans have a strong chance of taking back the House, setting up a possible showdown between House conservatives and the leadership.