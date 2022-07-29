New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In her latest column for the Washington Post, Kathryn Rampel calls out Democratic lawmakers who seek to blame other sources, such as the Federal Reserve, for the bad economy instead of coming up with policies to help Americans out of the recession.

Like President Biden and other administration officials, Rampel has claimed that she does not believe the US has entered a recession, with the economy entering a second straight quarter of negative GDP growth – a traditional sign of recession.

Still, she acknowledged that the economic numbers are prompting Democrats in Congress to “play the alarm bells so they can avoid responsibility for the inevitable political consequences.”

Rampel contends that if fears of a recession are as bad as they seem, these scapegoating lawmakers should instead “highlight this threat to prepare for a possible humanitarian outcome (ie, by adding to the frayed safety net).”

The author declared, “They don’t want to be blamed for any financial collapse. So they’re scapegoating the Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates again this week in an effort to lower inflation.”

Meanwhile, “President Biden and White House aides are trying to reassure Americans that the recession is far from over. Nothing to see here, pointing to strong job growth as the rest of the outlook darkens,” she wrote. , marking two competing approaches within the party.

Rampel points to several examples of alarmist, blame-shifting Democrats. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has warned of a ‘Fed-created recession’ and declared that Fed tightening will succeed only by ‘firing more people and making families poorer.'”

She rapped. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. It also cited Trump, who “threatened Biden’s promise to grow the economy from the bottom up and at the center,” and advised the central bank to “resist the urge.” Raise interest rates further.’

As the Federal Reserve influences monetary policy, where “the main risk right now is a recession,” Rampel acknowledged that the institution can only do so much and is “in an almost impossible position.”

“Inflation needs to come down quickly, before it becomes deeply entrenched in the economy and inflationary expectations drive prices higher,” she explained, adding that “interest rate hikes are the most powerful tool available to achieve that goal.”

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve “It raised its benchmark interest rate rose 75 basis points for the second consecutive month as it tries to bring under control hot-spot inflation,” Fox Business reported.

Rampel’s point was that Democrats could put some pressure on the Fed “if they really want to reduce the likelihood of a recession.” Thus the fate of the economy “doesn’t just come down to monetary policy.” She added, “As I’ve often noted, Congress and the president have few tools to (modestly) reduce inflation.”

The columnist noted that Democratic lawmakers could do things like “repeal Trump-era tariffs,” “remove barriers to the legal immigration system that are contributing to labor shortages” or “suspend shipping restrictions that raise costs for ocean transportation of goods.” with oil.”

“Instead, many Democrats spend their time fudging about dumb stuff like ‘corporate greed,’ which won’t affect inflation one way or the other,” she claimed, adding, “Worse, they’re pushing some policies that could make interest more demanding, like That tax cuts or broad-based student loan forgiveness.”

Rampel also warned that Democrats are considering implementing “price controls,” which would “increase supply.”

However, if Democrats do such things, they can always blame the Fed. Rampel concluded, “These kinds of steps will force the Fed to raise rates even more aggressively. Which, again, makes a recession more likely. At which point the same Dems will probably say, ‘Told you it was the Fed’s fault!'”