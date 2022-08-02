Dems accuse Secret Service of covering up texts, demand records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general as part of a deepening investigation into the agency’s handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages related to the Jan. 6 attack. Capitol.

Leaders of the powerful House Oversight and Homeland Security committees wrote to Inspector General Joseph Caffari on Monday, outlining the urgent need for interviews with his staff about new evidence of alleged efforts to cover up Secret Service communications.

“We are writing with serious new concerns about your lack of transparency and independence, which appears to undermine the integrity of a critical investigation being conducted by your office,” House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and Homeland Security Chairman Benny Thompson wrote in the letter. They also renewed their calls for Kaffari to desist from investigations of erased texts.

The committees said the investigation into the May 2021 attack on the US Capitol yielded evidence showing the inspector general’s office had first knowledge of the missing Secret Service text messages. and emails between top DHS IG officials The agency decided in July 2021 to abandon efforts to retrieve those text messages, nearly a year before Congress was notified they had been deleted.

“These documents raise new concerns that not only did your office fail to notify Congress for more than a year that key evidence was missing from this investigation, but that your senior staff deliberately chose not to pursue that evidence and then took steps to cover it up. Compounding these failures,” the letter continued.

Caffari sent a letter to both committees last month revealing that Secret Service text messages sent and received on Jan. 6, 2021, were deleted despite requests by Congress and federal investigators to preserve them.

The deletion of the messages raised the possibility of missing evidence that could shed more light on then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the uprising, especially after testimony that he was confronted by security as he tried to join supporters at the Capitol. Since that July 19 letter, a series of revelations about the Secret Service and DHS’s mishandling of those communications have come to light, prompting a congressional investigation into the matter.

The letter identified an email dated Monday, July 27, 2021, in which Thomas Kite, the deputy IG, wrote to Jim Crumpacker, senior liaison officer at DHS: “Jim, please use this email as a reference to our conversation with the USSS (United States Secret Service) regarding the events of January 6th. Do not request phone records and text messages from

Lawmakers said they wanted to know why watchdog officials chose “not to pursue critical information from the Secret Service at this point in this investigation” and decided to renew their request to DHS for specific text messages four months later, in December. 2021.

On Jan. 6, DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli was using a personal phone at the time, but the inspector general did not report that fact to Congress, lawmakers revealed Monday. Cuccinelli’s texts, along with those of then-acting secretary Chad Wolf, were also reportedly removed.

The lawmakers demanded that the IG’s office turn over by Aug. 8 all documents and communications related to the Secret Service’s decision not to collect or recover any text messages related to the deletion, erasure, availability or recovery of text messages from Wolff. , and Cuccinelli.

The committees also asked the agency to make Kite and fellow Deputy Inspector General Kristen Fredericks available for transcribed interviews by August 15.