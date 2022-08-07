New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In an interview on Sunday’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds offered insight into the upcoming results of the Democrats’ proposed spending bill, arguing that the ongoing ‘vote-a-rama’ would be “passage of inflation reduction.” Act” is an “absolute tragedy” for Americans.

REP. Byron Donalds: What America needs right now are these Democratic senators, I’m talking about Masto in Nevada, I’m talking about Deb Holland in New Hampshire, Raphael Warnock in Georgia. What they have to do, Mark Kelly in Arizona, they have to actually get those recruits Border control, and border security. So we’re not losing 100,000+ people a year to fentanyl overdoses.

They should focus on the United States Senate, not sending more employees into the IRS to harass American citizens so they can squeeze every single dollar for their wasteful spending on green energy, which clearly isn’t working. It’s not as green as they say, and It actually pollutes the environment, When you look at the entire supply chain of solar panels and wind turbines.

