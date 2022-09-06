New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House officials and Democratic lawmakers have tried in recent days to reframe their position on school reopening policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats have always supported a return to in-person instruction for students, and President Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion reconciliation package in March 2021 helped reopen schools across the country, yet Republican-led states succeeded in getting Florida students back into classrooms. Biden’s stimulus package.

On Thursday, the National Center for Education Statistics released a report showing that during the pandemic, American students’ reading proficiency fell to a two-decade low and math scores fell for the first time.

“Let’s go back to where we weren’t a long time ago when this president entered this administration: how the pandemic was mismanaged — the response to the pandemic; how 47% of schools were — in less than six months, our schools went from 46.% to — open — full-time access to almost all. ,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.

“That’s the job of this president and it’s the job of the Democrats, even if the Republicans didn’t vote for the American Rescue Plan, $130 billion to provide ventilation to schools, for tutoring and — and to be able to hire teachers and more teachers,” she added. “And that’s because of what this administration has done.”

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) has allocated approximately $121.9 billion to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. The fund is designed to fund local plans in all 50 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico to safely reopen schools and return to pre-pandemic school operations through mitigation efforts such as improved building ventilation.

From March 2021, according to the Department of Education, the share of public schools offering full-time private classes increased from 54% to 98% across the country.

“When Democrats took control a year and a half ago, I’m proud that Democrats voted for the American Rescue Plan, which helped our kids get to school safely, to make sure our schools have testing and supplies and ventilation and the ability to make sure their kids can stay safe in school,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D- Wash., said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

“Today, virtually every child is back at school,” she continued. “I’m focused on making sure we’re providing resources to our schools so they can reopen safely, and that’s what we have today.”

However, states and local districts spent less than $15.6 billion, or about 12.7%, of the funds awarded to them under ARP’s ESSER program, according to a Fox News Digital analysis of Department of Education data. It’s unclear how much of the funds spent actually went to COVID-19 relief efforts because the ESSER program requires schools to also use the money for “equity” programs.

Additionally, according to the education nonprofit The 74, schools in states that voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 reopened 75% of the time in the 2020-2021 school year, while those that voted for Biden reopened 37.6% of the time.

Democrats widely Denied Trump and Republican governor Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., have aggressively pushed for school reopenings in the fall of 2020.

“Floridians deserve science-based action from Governor Ron DeSantis,” Biden said ahead of the 2020 election. “While other large states continue to take strong, urgent and widespread action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Florida has not.”

In March 2021, DeSantis accused Biden of being loyal to teachers unions that opposed reopening schools.

“His goal should have been yesterday to get everybody back in school, but he can’t because he doesn’t want to upset the teachers union,” DeSantis said. “It’s a pathetic failure of leadership not to stand up for these children and these families.”

Some districts that implemented school closures, such as Rhode Island, Nevada, New Mexico, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington DC, spent less than 5% of the ARP funds but still allowed many students, Education Department data showed. Return to personal instructions. In states like Florida and Texas where schools had already reopened when Democrats passed the ARP, more than 10% of the funds received were used.

The federal government mandated that all funds be spent by local districts by September 2024, but the Congressional Budget Office Expected in 2021 The money won’t be fully spent until 2028.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.