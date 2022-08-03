New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer called the spending and climate bill “corporate welfare” on “Hannity” Tuesday.

Fleischer: This bill should really be called the “Raise Taxes and Push the Economy Deeper into Recession” Act. I have never heard of a person in my entire career who thinks that raising taxes here as a country is good public policy. entering a recession. It prolongs the recession, it doesn’t stimulate the economy, it doesn’t provide the help you need, it makes things worse. and why Essentially what corporate welfare is for. This is a huge spending bill to pay for green corporate welfare. And that is why the green industry has grown. Without subsidies they would never be competitive, would never exist. And the more you subsidize them, the fairer they are The government was overwhelmed. And this bill does just that. And Joe Manchin, a moderate? No, it’s a Mini Green New Dealer.

