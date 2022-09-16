New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Democrats and media pundits have been criticized for their outrage over Republican governors flying and boarding immigrants from red states in liberal cities, including a Massachusetts congressman who called for segregation in response to the flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

As a montage of liberal outrage played on “The Five,” the panel of co-hosts pointed to the lack of outrage over the Biden administration’s various “ghost flights” filled with immigrants earlier this year.

“Democrats are going absolutely ballistic after getting a small sample of the border crisis,” Judge Jeanine Pirro said before the video was played.

In a response, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. told another network that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “playing politics with people’s lives” by sending immigrants into his state undeclared, “in the legacy of isolationists.”

Moulton compared DeSantis to former Alabama Democratic governor George Wallace – who coined the campaign slogan ‘Segregation Now, Segregation Tomorrow, Segregation Forever’ and once stood outside the University of Alabama to protest the matriculation of black students.

“If they want to make Governor George Wallace’s legacy the future of the Republican Party, that’s what Ron DeSantis is showing all of America today,” Moulton said, criticizing the Florida governor for a recent visit to Nantucket. Fundraiser

Moulton is not the first prominent Democrat to compare Republicans to Wallace, who later expressed regret and died in 1998. President Biden has previously declared that Donald Trump has “more in common with George Wallace than George Washington” and also appealed to the divisive Democrats in the Georgia legislature. It passed the Election Security Act.

After a clip of other left-leaning figures, including former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla. And documentarian Ken Burns objected to the migrant flights, with co-host Johnny “Joey” Jones arguing that the critics were basically claiming that illegal immigrants and asylum seekers were only in border states.

“So they’re taking exception to the idea of ​​spreading the burden. And that’s absolutely a burden on this country,” he said.

Jones recounts his own experience with liberals who are similar to those on Martha’s Vineyard who are now objecting to the migrant flight.

While at Georgetown University, the Georgia native drove around the District of Columbia in a pickup truck — and was told to “go back to the country where you belong.”

“You know what those really rich white liberals do? They make sure public transportation never comes [to Georgetown] Because they don’t want the riff-raff that comes with it,” he added. “Now they’ll literally stand on a hill and pontificate and advocate for those who are less fortunate — but don’t you dare bring it up? Georgetown.”

In fact, Georgetown does not have a Metro rail station, and the nearest major bus arteries are some distance from campus along M Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Referring to Moulton’s call for segregation, Jones later added that if critics wanted to promote racism, they “shouldn’t tell it to people in Texas because that’s where the other brown people are. That’s racism.”

“Either this country is going to fix its immigration system or we’re going to keep having this conversation over and over again,” he said. “I think we should fix it.”