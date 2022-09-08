New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Democrats are expected to pass legislation next week that would make it harder for the president to change policies in the federal workforce, a sign that Democrats are hedging their bets against the return of former President Donald Trump.

Trump has only hinted at the possibility of running again in 2024, and it is unclear whether he will make a successful comeback two years later. But for House Democrats, the writing on the wall is a little clearer — polls consistently show Republicans likely to take back control of the House in the midterms. According to the Fox News Power Rankings, Republicans think so It will need to win the House this November but by a narrower margin than previously projected, while neither party can secure a majority in the Senate.

That means Democrats may have just months before the midterm elections to craft policy as they see fit, and one of their priorities is protecting federal workers from actions by a re-elected Trump or other Republicans.

Before Trump left office, he signed an executive order establishing a new classification of federal employees known as Schedule F. The order directed federal agencies to bring thousands of workers into this category, stripping many of due process rights. Federal workers and makes it easier to fire them.

For Trump’s camp, the last resort was to “drain the swamp” of officials who resisted his policy prescriptions. But Democrats saw it as a political attack against the government’s merit-based civilian workforce system that had been in place for 150 years and a return to the system of incentives, or “spoils,” that managed the federal workforce.

President Biden rescinded Trump’s order, but in preparation for another run at the White House, Trump said in March that he wanted “every executive-branch employee to be fired by the president.”

Next week, Democrats will try to prevent that from happening. Lawmakers will begin work on the Preventing a Patronage System Act, which would prevent any job in the federal service from being reclassified outside the general merit system without congressional approval.

The president-to-be would have to get approval from Congress before implementing the Schedule F plan, with Trump’s return to the White House uppermost in their minds. In a July op-ed for the Washington Post, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., accused Trump of planning to “replace vast government experts with his own army of tens of thousands of loyalists.”

“This is a direct threat to democracy and the rule of law,” Connolly wrote. “The only reason Trump is doing this is to make it easier to fire federal employees who dare to disagree with him.”

Connolly and other Democrats are so worried about Trump’s return that next week’s vote will be the second time the House has passed the language. A similar cap was introduced in the annual defense policy bill earlier this year, but Connolly said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Trump and his cronies have made it clear they want to abolish the merit-based civil service,” Connolly said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “I am committed to stopping this attack on our democracy and thank the House leadership for bringing this legislation to the House. We must put all options on the table.”

Republicans fought the legislation when it was considered in committee in 2021 and argued that the way federal officials have resisted Trump is a good example of why the president needs more power to fire officials when they go against the will of the American people.

“[I]”In recent years — and especially under the Trump administration — a growing number of civil servants in policy-related roles have resisted the policy and political direction of a duly elected president,” argued Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. “As University of Chicago Law School professor Jennifer Now explains, civil servants in the Trump administration ‘They have reportedly created support groups to oppose the Trump administration and signed up for workshops on how to resist.

“This is unacceptable in a government that is meant to be accountable to voters — not the whims or ideological inclinations of career civil servants,” Republicans warned.