Democratic incumbents running in districts won by former President Donald Trump won’t put distance between themselves and President Joe Biden’s comments comparing Republican philosophy to “semi-fascism,” Fox News Digital asked Monday, a move that could prove problematic. They need to win in November for thousands of Trump voters.

During the president’s speech at a campaign rally in Maryland on Thursday, Biden said, “What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death of the extreme MAGA philosophy.” “

Representative. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine., Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio., Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Penn., and Rep. Cindy Oxney, D-Iowa., who is running in Trump’s district, did not respond when asked by Fox New Digital for their reaction to Biden’s recent comments.

Biden’s ‘semi-fascism’ comment to NBC’s Peter Alexander questions: ‘A man who says he wants to be a unifier’

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the campaign arm responsible for electing House Democrats, if they agree with Biden, but they also failed to respond.

‘Extreme’ Maga philosophy ‘like semi-fascism’, says Biden: ‘It’s not just Trump’

Following Biden’s comments at the DNC rally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden would respect Americans who voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“I think he was very clear and he was very powerful last night. Look, what the president said last night was that when it comes to the MAGA Republicans, the extreme ultra wing of the Republicans, they’re attacking democracy. Right, they’re attacking rights and liberties. are draining,” she said.

MAGA continued to defend Jean-Pierre Biden, saying Republicans are “using threats of violence. They’re taking away voting rights. And he called it what it was. That’s what he did. He called it and a lot of people would argue.” , historians agree with us,” she added.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison said Sunday President Biden He was “consistent” when he called the MAGA philosophy “semi-fascism”.

“Well, one thing that’s always been constant is President Joe Biden,” Harrison said. “He always did what my grandfather did, which was to speak plainly, tell the American people plainly.”

Biden’s comments came just days after announcing his student loan handout, a move many political strategists speculated was an attempt to “buy” votes from the Biden administration and sway more young Americans to vote Democrat in the fall.

“Student loan forgiveness is a transparent, last-resort buy-back of the votes of a group disgusted and fed up with the left,” Turning Point USA (TPUSA) contributor and Gen Z voter, Isabelle Brown, told Fox News Digital. .

A Penn-Wharton report released last week estimated the total cost of Biden’s student loan handout at $1 trillion.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, Stephen Soares and Charles Kreitz contributed to this report.