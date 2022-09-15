New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. to allow abortions nationwide up to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. Congressional Democrats attacked Lindsey Graham’s legislative proposal this week, and some went so far as to call the scheme “radical.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is running for the Senate in Ohio, said, “I think it’s outrageous for the government to tell a woman what decision to make in a doctor’s office. I think it’s un-American. . . . It violates liberty and personal freedom,” said Ryan.

Ryan called Graham’s bill “the largest government overreach into the private lives of American citizens in our lifetime.”

“It’s a complete flip-flop from the idea that they wanted to go to the States,” he said. “I think most Americans don’t want the government in their business, especially in matters as tragic and complicated as this.”

Other Democrats labeled Graham’s proposal a “prohibition,” despite allowing abortions up to 15 weeks, similar to what many countries in Europe allow. While introducing his bill on Tuesday, Graham noted that countries such as Norway and Germany have more restrictive restrictions.

“I think if people care about reproductive freedom, they should support a Democrat because Lindsey Graham and his friends are going to ban abortion across the country, and that’s not what the American people want,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y. ., chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., scoffed at Republicans who defended Graham’s bill by comparing it to a select group of European policies.

“Now do Republicans want to stick with European countries?” Swalwell said. “They don’t want to provide health care to people like European countries, but they want to have some semblance of what European countries do on women’s rights? I mean, it’s nonsense. It’s government-mandated pregnancies.”

He said that voters do not want much.

Graham’s bill included several exemptions, including when the woman’s life was in danger due to rape, illicit intercourse and pregnancy. It also expressly prohibits prosecution of women seeking abortions.

Graham’s federal abortion bill was condemned as ‘unbelievably cruel’ by a New York Times columnist

However, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., argued that Graham’s bill undercuts Republican arguments that abortion laws should be left up to the states, not the federal government.

“Sen. Graham’s bill is an act of staggering hypocrisy. The conservative movement cannot argue that abortion should be left up to the states, and then proceed to introduce a national ban on abortion,” Torres said.

If the 15-week limit is severe, Torres said, “there are situations that require an abortion after 15 weeks.”

“Instead of drawing an arbitrary line we should respect every woman’s right to control her own body,” he said.