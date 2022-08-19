New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Congressional Democrats are working to rebrand their $739 billion climate change and tax bill as a push for energy independence, while much of the country faces high gasoline prices.

The shift in tone is evident in a series of new campaign ads by weak Democrats and the House Majority PAC — the largest political group working to keep Speaker Nancy Pelosi in office. The announcements said Democrats used their narrow control of Congress to pass party-line legislation to bolster energy independence.

“In January 2021, Joe Biden will become president inheriting a severely damaged economy,” the House Majority PAC statement said. “Democrats went to work… [passing] New legislation to boost energy independence.”

The message was echoed by a cadre of vulnerable House Democrats running in swing seats. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., is running an entire statement dedicated to her efforts to overhaul America’s supply chain infrastructure, starting with energy independence.

“We can build, produce or grow anything in Kansas, so it’s crazy to face higher prices or shortages because we outsource something that can be done right here at home,” Davids said in the statement. “That’s why I’m working so hard to increase manufacturing and made-in-America provisions. So, that’s where our supply chain starts… making America energy independent in the long run.”

The bill, which passed after months of internal negotiations between West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic Majority Charles Schumer, includes $369 billion in climate change subsidies.

More money is earmarked for clean energy incentives and tax credits to buy electric vehicles that rely on critical minerals controlled by China and other foreign actors. Democrats claim the bill strengthens energy independence by investing in domestic alternatives to fossil fuels.

“This bill will lower energy costs, drastically reduce our energy independence and carbon emissions,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore. “For the first time, the tax code is going to reward emissions reductions and encourage the development of new clean energy technologies as soon as they come online.”

The shift in tone on energy independence marks a significant departure from recent election cycles, when the issue has typically been a hallmark of GOP campaigns. Gasoline prices are about a dollar higher than they were a year ago, despite falling nationally, according to the American Automobile Association.

Republicans say prices at the pump have turned off Democrats, particularly President Biden’s prioritization of tackling 40 years of high inflation and climate change.

“Joe Biden has trashed American energy independence, destroyed American energy producers and is the reason gas is $1.50 higher than when he took office,” said Republican National Committee spokesman Will O’Grady. “Voters know that Biden and the Democrats have delivered higher prices, new taxes and a recession to Americans.”

The White House and Democrats have denied that Biden’s policies are responsible for rising fuel prices. They claim that the ongoing supply chain crisis, coupled with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has skewed the global energy market in favor of price-gouging firms.

“At a time when Americans are paying record high prices for gas, Big Oil is riding the volatility caused by Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and our ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic into record profits,” House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, DN.J, said earlier this year. .

These arguments failed to attract large numbers of people. According to a recent Fox News poll, while very few Americans believe gas prices are going down, only 19% of that group gave Biden the credit.

Biden has faced criticism for urging foreign countries to pump more oil instead of cutting red tape for domestic energy production in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“It’s pathetic that a few months ago, with gas prices going up, Joe Biden was asking Venezuela and Iran to produce more oil rather than tipping his hat to North Dakota or Texas and asking them to produce more oil,” said Sen. said Tom Cotton, R-Ark.