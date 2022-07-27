Democrats’ push to protect same-sex marriage is personal for Senator Tammy Baldwin

Enlarge this image switch title Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Supreme Court decision annulment Rowe vs. Wade not just disrupted access to abortion across the country. It also raised fears that other important regulations could be next, including those legalizing birth control and same-sex marriage.

While Judge Samuel Alito stressed, in his view, that the legal logic behind Caviar The decision will not apply to other cases, Judge Clarence Thomas suggested otherwise. In his concurring opinion, he wrote that future cases “should review all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents,” specifically listing those that defend contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Democrats in Congress are now working to codify these protections into law, starting with marriage equality. Senator Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, is at the forefront of this effort in the Senate.

This task is especially personal for Baldwin, who made history in 2012 as the first openly gay person in the country (and the first woman from Wisconsin) to be elected to the Senate.

“There is an old saying that if you are not in the room, then the conversation is about you, if you are in the room, then the conversation is with you – and that makes all the difference,” says Baldwin. “I am experiencing it right now. People who might say it’s just a political issue understand that for someone in the LGBT community, it’s a personal matter.”

2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell vs. Hodges established the right to same-sex marriage throughout the United States—a right that plaintiff Jim Obergefell now fears is in a precarious position. He is one of many LGBTQ advocates who want Congress to protect these rights at the federal level.

“If Congress cannot come forward and say that these are rights that we believe in, these are fundamental rights, human rights, civil rights that deserve protection, if not by the Supreme Court by law, then what is worth fighting. for?” he told NPR Everything is taken into account last month.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Marriage Respect Act, which makes same-sex and interracial marriages a federal law. While 47 Republicans voted in favor, other GOP critics called the bill unnecessary, dismissing it as election year policy and downplaying the threat of future Supreme Court action.

Now the bill is faced with the task of passing through the Senate, divided equally, where 60 votes are needed to overcome the filibuster. All Democrats are on board and President Biden calls on the Senate send him to his signature table as soon as possible.

Baldwin is leading the gathering of the 10 Republican votes needed to pass the measure. She was backstage work try to enlist the support of his fellow Republicans, including confrontation Sen. blonde frame in the elevator after hearing him call the bill “a stupid waste of time”.

She says five Republican senators have already pledged their support and hopes others will follow suit.

“The conversations are full of hope, and I will say that a number of Republicans have privately agreed to support the bill, but not publicly,” she says. morning editionLeila Fadel. “And so we don’t want to bring this up for discussion until we know we can pass the law with the 60 votes we need.”

Interview Highlights

Why Republicans supporting the bill aren’t talking about it publicly

It’s hard for me to speak everyone and their motivation, but I think there is some uncertainty among my Republican colleagues about whether the bill will actually pass and get a vote, and so this leads to some hesitation in publicly stating one’s position.

Why Marriage Equity Is Less Controversial Than Abortion Rights

In the years since the Supreme Court declared marriage equality the law of the land in Obergefell solution, more and more of my colleagues have friends, relatives, co-workers, co-workers who are married to a same-sex partner. It really changes, I think, the focus. Even if many years ago there was some hesitation about supporting marriage equality, it is now part of most people’s daily routine to get to know someone who is married in order to secure legal protection for their family.

[Public support for same-sex marriage has reached an all-time high of 70%, according to a Gallup poll released in June, the first in which a majority of Republicans approves.]

Why federal action is needed to protect marriage equality

It’s a different Supreme Court today than it was in 2015, and of course I know many people who are very worried about the security of their marriage. Marriage gives you rights and responsibilities that allow you to protect your family, to have access to your spouse in, say, a hospital in case of a medical emergency – without marriage you are a legal stranger, with marriage you have that access. And this is one of hundreds of examples of what marriage gives in terms of these rights and obligations. I know that it is essential to protect marriage and equality in marriage.

This interview was conducted by Leila Fadel, prepared by Shelby Hawkins and edited by H. J. May.