New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A push by Democratic lawmakers and activists to grant millions of illegal immigrants a path to citizenship, which saw significant political weight behind it in 2021, has been pushed back in 2022 after seeing several defeats last year.

While campaigning in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden promised to work with Congress on a sweeping immigration reform bill “with an emphasis on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants.”

Soon after entering office, the Biden administration released a sweeping immigration proposal — which would eventually become the 2021 US Citizenship Act.

That proposal includes a streamlined eight-year path to citizenship for illegal immigrants already in the country, as well as immediate green card eligibility for farm workers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

Democrats Warn to Reject ‘Amnesty’ Ahead of Midterms: Report

However, the bill — which included other immigration-related measures — quickly died as it became clear that Republican support for the measure, which would include minimum border security provisions amid the growing crisis at the southern border to date, was lacking. Still not down.

Without Republican support, Democrats looked to include various amnesty provisions Build Back Better Act They want to pass the budget through the reconciliation process – so only 50 votes are needed.

Democrats have pushed a variety of proposals, from a path to citizenship for “essential workers” to updating a decades-old registry. All the plans were rejected by the Senate parliamentarians as they were incompatible with the budget bill. Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., later keyed his opposition to amnesty without border security and ultimately withdrew his support from the package altogether.

But with 2022 entering its second half, there is unlikely to be a significant push for any form of amnesty. Notably, the slimmed-down climate and health care package passed through budget reconciliation and signed by President Biden earlier this month contained no immigration provisions.

2021 in review: How the push for amnesty for illegal immigrants backfired

The Biden administration has made several immigration moves, including trying to streamline the asylum process, providing pathways to citizenship for Afghan evacuees — and this week strengthening the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In the House, pieces of legislation to grant paths to citizenship for farm workers and DACA recipients have passed the House, but are unlikely to pass the Senate in their current state — and both fall short of the massive amnesty that advocates lobbied for. Earlier this year, a coalition of Democrats introduced a bill to grant amnesty to illegal immigrants who have been in the country for more than seven years, but it has so far not gained ground.

Cornyn’s office rejects bipartisan immigration bill in the works amid conservative uproar

The midterms may change the outlook for amnesty terms. If Republicans hold the House in January, that would almost certainly kill any chance of a broad amnesty. Amnesty pushes were not among the Democratic talking points before the election. In fact, a report earlier this year claimed that Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee documents told lawmakers to reject support for “open borders or amnesty” and instead talk about their efforts to secure the border.

Recently, left-wing immigration advocates met with officials at the White House. Politico reported that the groups warned that time was running out before November and that the “political climate has worsened.”

“While all of this is happening, our members are patiently waiting and pushing for permanent immigration relief, knowing that time is running out,” the group said. In a statement As reported by the outlet. “On the other hand, the White House has been publicly silent on moving forward or prioritizing any immigration legislation.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meanwhile, Republicans have shown little interest in any immigration deal that includes amnesty. House Republican leadership has ruled out amnesty, while senators have generally remained open to negotiations but ruled out any chance of a deal until the simmering border crisis is resolved.

“A group of senators previously held discussions specifically focused on border security and stopping the abuse of our nation’s asylum laws,” Sen. Dick Durbin said in June. Thom Tillis, RN.C. office told Fox News Digital. D-Ill., resumes negotiations on immigration deal “However, until the Biden-Harris administration starts enforcing immigration laws and finally takes some action to end the crisis at the border they have created, there is little to talk about.”