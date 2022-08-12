New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Richard Neal, Democratic Republican of Massachusetts, has suggested that his party will raise the House tax rate if he remains in power after this fall’s midterm elections, according to a congressional reporter.

Neal, a Democrat who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said he would consider raising corporate and individual tax rates in 2023 if he retains power in the House. According to a Bloomberg reporter.

The inflation-reducing legislation, expected to pass the House on Friday, includes a proposed expansion of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Americans fear the IRS will use Inflation Reduction Act funds to audit middle- and low-income taxpayers

The expansion includes $80 billion A boost to the IRS Over a 10-year period, more than half the agency aims to help crack down on tax evasion.

If the bill passes, the appropriated money would go toward filling 87,000 IRS positions, doubling the agency’s current size. The Treasury Department says some of the new hires will replace 50,000 employees who will retire over the next five years.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The measure passed in the Senate on Sunday along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris To cast a tiebreaking vote.

Fox News did not immediately receive a response from Neal’s office.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.