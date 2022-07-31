New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Democratic National Committee is delaying a highly anticipated decision on the top reordering of their 2024 presidential nominating calendar until after the November midterm elections.

The DNC is expected to decide this coming week whether Iowa and New Hampshire — which have held the first two contests for half a century — will retain their traditional lead-off positions on the DNC’s presidential primary and caucus schedule. The party will shake up the order and put a more diverse state in the lead-off slot.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, in a letter to party officials obtained by Fox News on Saturday, explained that they would walk back any decision on which states they recommend to receive carve-out status, meaning those states would retain their status. The presidential nominating primary is before March 2024, when the remaining states are allowed to hold their contests.

Rules and Bylaws Co-Chairs James Roosevelt, Jr. and Minyon Moore wrote that they would “delay the committee’s decision on the pre-window line until the midterm elections.”

The RNC stuck to tradition, making no changes to the 2024 primary calendar

“Following the midterm elections, we will reconvene to update our assessment of the applicant pool and work on a final decision to present to the full DNC for a vote, which DNC leadership has assured us will happen as soon as the midterm elections are possible,” added Roosevelt and Moore.

Earlier this year the DNC called Iowa — which opened the nominating calendar for half a century — New Hampshire, which held its first primary in a century, and Nevada and South Carolina — which held the past two cycles. Third and fourth contests — to reapply for early statehood in the 2024 calendar year. Other states interested in moving to the top of the calendar are also allowed to apply. The DNC is also considering allowing a fifth state to obtain carve-out status. Four existing initial states and 13 other states are still in contention for land pre-window status.

A years-long knock against Iowa and New Hampshire among many Democrats is that they are overwhelmingly white, have no large urban areas, and are not representative of a Democratic Party that has become more diverse over the past few decades. Nevada and South Carolina are more diverse than Iowa or New Hampshire.

Check out the latest Fox News 2022 Election Power Rankings

Complicating matters, Nevada Democrats passed a bill into law last year that would fundamentally change the state’s presidential convention and aim to move the race into a lead-off position in the White House race ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire. And compounding Iowa’s problems is the botched reporting of the 2020 caucuses, which has become a national and international story and an embarrassment for Iowa Democrats as well as the DNC.

The current conventional wisdom is that Iowa, given its 2020 caucus reporting woes and its tilt toward the GOP in recent general election cycles, is likely to lose its lead to New Hampshire. Early statehood, thanks to a smooth primary run that allowed independents to vote in any party contest — and made it a heavily contested general election battleground.

But New Hampshire’s state law protects its first-in-the-nation status by giving the secretary of state the power to extend the contest date to protect the primary tradition. Although New Hampshire is placed second on the DNC calendar, a showdown could occur if another state’s primary is moved to the top of the order.

It is expected that the Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet again in the coming days and make a final recommendation. And the full DNC membership will vote on the recommendation when the national party holds its summer convention in early September. But that timetable has now been delayed until after the midterms.

The decision to delay the decision process is likely to be a relief to New Hampshire Democrats, who have expressed concern that losing their coveted spot as the state’s first presidential primary could hurt Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. -Election auction this November. Hassan, a former governor in a key general election battleground state, is likely to face re-election, and Republicans in the state have said they will criticize the senator for losing the presidential primary.

RNC to announce convention city

The Republican National Committee is committed to tradition.

The RNC’s full membership voted unanimously in April No changes were made to their 2024 presidential nominating calendar, keeping Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada as their four early voting states.

The vote, which took place at the RNC’s spring training meeting in Memphis, Tennessee, adopted recommendations passed by the committee at the national party’s winter meeting in February. That panel was chaired by Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufman and included Republican Party chairs from three other early voting states.

Milwaukee and Nashville are the final two cities for the 2024 GOP convention

The RNC meets this week in Chicago to hold its annual summer convention and is expected to vote on which city will host the 2024 presidential nominating convention. With Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Nashville, Tennessee, the two finalist cities, political pundits consider Milwaukee the favorite.

Sununu in Iowa

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, whom some political prognosticators see as a 2024 GOP White House hopeful, is in Iowa this weekend.

Sununu attended the Run GenZ Summer Summit, where he met his father — former New Hampshire Gov. John H. Sununu — and former longtime Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad — highlighted the importance of the coveted seats of Iowa and New Hampshire in opening the nominating calendar. .

Run GenZ describes itself as a nonprofit organization “empowering and mentoring conservative trailblazers from Generation Z to pursue leadership opportunities, including public office, to work toward a more constitutionally-focused government.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Sununu, in an interview with Fox News Digital two weeks ago, dismissed the 2024 speculation, saying his eyes were fixed on the re-election of his own governor this year.

“I’m not thinking about re-election. Really. If I don’t close the deal in November and get those votes and talk to the voters, nothing else matters. So no, I’m totally focused on New Hampshire,” Sununu said.