Democrats pass a major climate, health and tax bill. Here’s what’s in it

Senate Democrats, after weeks of negotiations to revive the centerpiece of their election-year agenda, passed a spending bill that would seek to address climate change, the high cost of prescription drugs and an estimated $300 billion deficit.

Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, senators voted on reforms to Democrats’ flagship spending bill that deals with health care, climate and taxes.

The legislation was passed through the budget reconciliation process, meaning a tiebreaker vote by all 50 Democrats and Vice President Harris was required, as none of the 50 Republican senators voted for the bill. It prohibits measures in the bill that directly change federal spending and revenue.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. said Saturday that despite some cuts from Senate lawmakers, overall the bill was a legislative victory for Democrats.

“It’s been a long, hard, winding road,” Schumer said Sunday before the final vote.

Democrats have argued that the measure would address voters’ core economic concerns and called it the Inflation Relief Act. Republicans say the new spending will increase inflation. The Congressional Budget Office says the bill has a “negligible” impact on inflation in 2022 and 2023.

Overall, the bill falls far short of what many Democrats, including President Biden, had originally called for.

“This bill is far from perfect. It’s a compromise. But that’s often how progress is made,” Biden said at the White House last month. “My message to Congress is this: This is the strongest bill you can pass.”

After passing the Senate, the House plans to take up the bill later this week and then send it to President Biden for his signature.

Here’s a look at what was and wasn’t included in the Democrats’ bill.

You can view the entire 755-page bill here.

Coping with climate change

More than $300 billion will be invested in energy and climate reforms, the largest federal clean energy investment in US history.

The bill has the support of many environmental and climate activists but falls short of the $555 billion originally sought by Democrats.

This portion of the bill is spent on transportation and power generation, and includes $60 billion to increase production renewable energy infrastructure such as solar panels and wind turbines.

It also includes several tax credits for individuals on things like electric vehicles and making homes more energy efficient.

According to Democrats, the bill would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by the end of the decade, based on 2005 levels, down from the 50% that Biden originally aimed for.

“This can lead to further executive action, state and local government efforts, and private sector leadership to move us across the finish line by 2030,” said Princeton University’s Jesse Jenkins, who led the REPEAT project that analyzed the results. Government Climate Action.

Reducing the cost of prescription drugs

On health reform, the bill makes prescription drugs more affordable — but there are limits.

The bill includes a landmark measure that would allow the federal health secretary to negotiate the prices of certain expensive drugs for Medicare each year.

But it won’t affect every prescription drug or every patient, and it won’t be effective quickly. Negotiations will take effect for 10 drugs covered by Medicare in 2026, increasing to 20 drugs in 2029.

The portion of the bill that sought to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month – a drug that is incredibly expensive in the US compared to other countries – was rejected by a member of the Senate, saying it is currently out of reach and would require 60 votes to pass as regular law.

Measures in the bill to force drug companies to offer discounts if prescription prices outpaced inflation were not fully consistent with budget reconciliation rules; She said this may apply to Medicare patients but not to private insurers.

The bill puts a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for people on Medicare, effective in 2025.

The Affordable Care Act also includes a three-year extension on health care subsidies that were originally passed in last year’s pandemic relief bill, which the government estimates will be $10 or less per month for the majority of people covered by federal health. Insurance exchange.

It helps millions of Americans avoid rising health care costs.

Tax reform

The law created a 15% minimum tax for corporations earning $1 billion or more in revenue, which generates more than $300 billion in revenue.

One part that has been cut, however, is the part that narrows the loophole in the carry interest tax. Arizona Kirsten Cinemas agreed to sign the bill if it would have changed the way private equity income is taxed. Democrats said it would have raised $14 billion.

Instead, a 1% excise tax was imposed on stock buybacks and could generate roughly five times the revenue of the carry interest measure. However, it won’t take effect until next year, fueling expectations of a rush of buybacks from some companies before 2023 rolls around.

West Virginia Sen. A major part of the bill that was not included, due to Joe Manchin’s opposition, is an extension of the child tax credit. Manchin expressed last year that the cost of extending the credit was too high, but progressives, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have continued to push for its inclusion in the bill.

Sanders planned to add the amendment to the law during the overnight voting process, even without the support it needed to pass.