Democrats in North Carolina have surpassed Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests submitted just eight weeks before the November midterm elections.

According to the state Absentee Ballot Request Report On Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots were requested, with Democrats holding the largest 53% of that number, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans polled just 8,907, or 13%.

The unaffiliated claimed 21,917, the libertarians 181 and the Green Party members just 3.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Republican National Committee for comment and spoke with an official who downplayed the ability of Democrats like Senate nominee Cheri Beasley to appeal to North Carolina voters regardless of absentee ballot numbers.

“Republicans are fired up and ready to elect Ted Budd and Republicans across North Carolina. Cheri Beasley is too radical for the Tar Heel State and will be a rubber stamp for Biden’s failed agenda,” the GOP official said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment, but did not receive a response.

A source with knowledge of past elections in North Carolina points to data showing that while a higher number of Democrats request absentee ballots, the difference is similar to the same numbers in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles.

Former President Donald Trump won North Carolina in 2020, even though more Democrats voted absentee ballots that year, the source said, and Republicans will vote at higher rates in person on Election Day.

North Carolina is expected to be one of the most closely watched states this election cycle, including four contested House races as well as an open Senate race.

The Fox News Power Rankings rated the races in North Carolina’s 6th and 14th Congressional Districts as “likely Democratic”, the race in the state’s 1st Congressional District as “lean Democratic” and the 13th Congressional District as a “toss-up”. “

The Republican nominee to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr, Rep. Ted Budd is rated a “Lean Republican.”

The by-elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8.