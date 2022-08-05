New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two Minnesota Democrats said they would not endorse President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 and would seek “new leadership,” but declined to elaborate on how they would deal with the president’s bid for re-election.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., was asked during a recent town hall if he would support Biden for re-election, to which he bluntly responded, “No.”

“The country will be better served by a new generation of strong, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats,” Phillips explained.

Fox News Digital asked Phillips what steps he would take to prevent Biden from becoming the Democratic nominee for president in 2024.

A spokesperson for Philips told Fox News Digital that it “declined further comment” on the matter.

A fellow Minnesotan, Democrat Rep. Angie Craig, was asked a similar question about Biden in 2024 and agreed with Phillips that the Democratic Party needs a “new generation of leadership.”

Craig also said in his response: “I will do everything in my power as a member of Congress to make sure we have a new generation of leadership.”

Fox News Digital also reached out to Craig, seeking further clarification on how she plans to tackle Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

“Many Minnesotans, including myself, are ready to see a new generation of leaders in the Democratic Party, and I will do everything in my power to help those new leaders up and down the ballot,” spokeswoman Angie Craig said in a statement. Fox News to Digital.

“I’m very proud of the bipartisan work we’ve done in Congress and with President Biden to lower costs for working families, protect women’s reproductive rights, and keep our communities safe, and I’ll continue to work with those who help get results. Minnesota’s Second District,” Craig continued.

In recent weeks, many Democratic delegates have been hesitant to support Biden for another term, following the president’s regularly low approval ratings.

The White House has said Biden plans to seek re-election, but the president has yet to announce plans for 2024.

Both representatives are seeking re-election in the November midterms and are fighting to hold on to their seats as Democrats face political headwinds trying to keep congressional majorities slim.