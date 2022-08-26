New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A split in the Democratic Party erupted after President Biden announced on Wednesday that he would take executive action to cancel billions of dollars in student debt at the expense of American taxpayers.

Democrats across the board disagree on the move, especially as they risk losing their seats to Republican challengers in this year’s midterm elections.

Among the most vulnerable House Democrats and Senate Democrats up for re-election this fall, only six have publicly said they support Biden over the handouts, while seven have spoken out against the plan. The rest remained silent, refusing to respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment or make any statement regarding their stance on the issue.

More than $300 billion Democrats hand out student loan handouts: ‘That’s not how I do it’

Vulnerable Senate Democrats

Support – Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H.

Oppose – Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo.

Vulnerable House Democrats

Support – Rep. Annie Kuster, DN.H., Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Oppose – Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Conn. Representative Chris Pappas, DNH. Representative Tom Malinowski, DNJ; Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

don’t say – Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Rep. Don Kildee, D-Mich., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev., Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., Rep. Cindy Oxney, D-Yova, Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., and Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind.

Biden’s $300B student loan handout reveals ‘chilling disregard’ for law, constitutional experts say

“I agree that something needs to be done to make college a more affordable option for students and to make sure they don’t get saddled with debt for decades. But I wouldn’t have done it this way,” said Schrier, one of the House members. Democrats who oppose the plan told Fox News Digital.

“I would like to see more targeting and a way to pay for this plan. We can use the loan waiver strategically to transition students into careers where we need help, such as mental health professionals, educators and nurses,” she added.

Pappas, another House Democrat who opposes the plan, accused Biden of sidelining Congress from the process and its role in the budget process.

“This announcement by President Biden is not a way to shape policy and sidestep Congress and our oversight and fiscal responsibilities,” he said.

“Any plan to address student debt must go through the legislative process and be more targeted and paid for, so it doesn’t add to the deficit. The president’s plan also doesn’t address the underlying problem of high affordability. It’s clear that education, and high costs, continue to limit the opportunities available to students,” he added.

Millions of democrats received higher education under Biden during the campaign before the student loan handout

Cuellar, who supports the handouts, praised the “relief,” which he said would benefit constituents in his district.

“Today’s announcement ensures that no American will have to make that choice. It recognizes that education is as important as our basic needs. And it puts hard-working South Texans first—anyone making less than $125,000 will find federal debt relief,” said a press release.

“Let me be clear: This change is not a handout and student loan borrowers will still have to make monthly payments according to their income levels,” he later added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The rift among Democrats comes soon after the party passed a massive social spending and tax bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, as party members show their unity ahead of President Biden’s planned nationwide tour highlighting the legislative victory.

According to the responsible Federal Budget Committee, Biden’s plan will cost taxpayers About $500 billion over the next 10 years.

Editor’s note: After publication, Rep. Cindy Oxney, D-Iowa, Said on a local Iowa radio show Biden’s handouts aren’t a good long-term solution to solving the student loan problem.

“I don’t see this as a long-term or permanent solution in any way, share or form,” she told KMA’s “Morning Line.” “And, if I did something like this, I’d see how I could make it a better opportunity for everyone by lowering the cost of schooling and generally fixing student loan rates.”