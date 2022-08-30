New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Many Democrats have attacked Republicans for their pro-life views, but remain silent when asked if they support abortion up until birth, even after backing legislation that would allow abortions “without restrictions.”

Fox News Digital reached out to 10 Democratic candidates running for Senate in this year’s midterm elections to ask whether they believe there should be any restrictions on abortion and whether they support abortion up until the moment of birth. Many declined to respond.

A spokeswoman for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto told Fox News Digital that asking about partial-birth abortion is a misleading question because “according to obstetricians, abortion is not a thing until the moment of live birth.”

A spokeswoman for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, said, “John clearly knows that the Supreme Court and the Republicans should have left Roe alone, and the whole point is that if these decisions come between a woman, her doctor and God — not politicians. On the other hand, rape or obscenity.” Dr. Oz said he supports banning abortion, except that these dangerous views don’t run deep with the people of Pennsylvania.”

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. Maggie Hassan, NH, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Va., Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., D-Nev. ., Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., D-Penn., Lt. Gov. Mandela Burns, D-Wis., and North Carolina Senate candidate Cheri Beasley. Fox News Digital, which expressed its support for the Women’s Healthcare Protection Act of 2022 (WHPA), did not respond.

The WHPA is pro-abortion legislation introduced by Democrats that codifies Roe and “allows health care providers to provide abortion services without restrictions.” Many Republicans interpreted the law as opening up late or partial abortions because it would make it impossible to restrict abortions in the first two trimesters of pregnancy and difficult to restrict abortions after they are viable.

The bill stipulates that “no government shall prohibit abortion after the viability of the fetus when, in the good faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider, the life or health of the pregnant patient is endangered.”

The bill passed the House of Representatives in May, but ultimately failed to pass the Senate.

The bill defines “viability” as the point in pregnancy when “there is a reasonable probability of fetal survival with or without artificial support outside the womb,” meaning the bill and its cosponsors would later support abortion. Fetal viability,” when the fetus can survive outside the womb.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was asked at a recent press conference whether he should allow restrictions on abortion, up to and including partial-birth abortions. “I trust women and their doctors,” O’Rourke dodged the question.

The Partial-Birth Abortion Prohibition Act of 2003, signed into law by President George W. Bush, prohibits the procedure defined by Cornell Law School as “a person who performs an abortion knowingly and intentionally delivers a live fetus,” with, “an overt act known to the person to have the purpose of partially delivering a live fetus.” that kills; and performs an overt act, not only to complete parturition, but to kill a partially delivered live fetus; where the fetus is partially delivered. .” A recent law sponsored by Democrats that allowed abortion procedures without restrictions, the law could restore abortion until birth.

Blake Masters, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for the Senate in Arizona, released a statement Friday blasting his Democrat opponent’s views on abortion.

Abortion has become an increasingly divisive issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, declaring that the Constitution does not grant a right to abortion.

“Mark Kelly voted for the most extreme abortion laws in the world. We’re talking no restrictions until birth,” Masters said in his latest statement, adding, “The only countries that support his unrestricted, extreme abortion policies are China and North Korea.”

Kelly has been open about his pro-abortion views, calling the Supreme Court decision “a major setback for our country.”

Washington Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley also released a statement Thursday after her midterm opponent Sen. Murray called her a “terrorist” and said she opposes the federal abortion ban, even though she is pro-life.

“What’s so outrageous? Thirty years in the Senate and nothing to show for it. Patty Murray wants to scare you; I want to serve you.” Smiley said in the ad.

Abortion is on the ballot in Kansas, where voters in the state struck down a law that gave state elected officials the power to impose restrictions on abortion.

At a rally Thursday, President Biden told the crowd that “abortion is on the ballot” and that if Democrats hold the majority this fall, they will “codify Roe.”