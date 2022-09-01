New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new poll released Thursday showed Democrats holding narrow leads in Nevada’s gubernatorial and Senate races ahead of November’s midterm elections, but with less support from Hispanic voters than in previous election cycles.

pole, Hosted by AARPNevada voters are likely and include oversamples of voters age 50 and older, as well as Hispanic voters age 50 and older.

According to the poll, incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto leads with 44% support, compared to former Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s 40%, while incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak leads Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, with 381%. %.

Cortez Masto has an 11% advantage over Laxalt with Hispanic voters, while Sisolak has a 14% advantage over Lombardo. That advantage drops to just 9% when only Hispanic voters over 50 are considered.

Democrats have made abortion central to the mediation message, but most won’t explain their own position.

Despite double-digit leads, both Democrats received significantly less support from Hispanics than in the 2016 election (Cortez Masto) and the 2018 election (Sisolak), where the population favored both candidates by more than 30% in each case. .

The more than 50% drop in Hispanic support for the two Democrats appeared to be a continuation of a trend taking shape across the country in which the party has shifted support from Latino voters to Republicans.

Republicans fared better than Democrats when it came to the likeability of each candidate among all potential voters. 47% of voters viewed Laxalt unfavorably, slightly outpacing Cortez Masto, who was viewed unfavorably at 48%. Lombardo held a more significant advantage over Sisolak, with 46% viewing him unfavorably, compared to the latter’s 53%.

Republicans hold a four percentage point lead over Democrats on the regular congressional ballot, 48% to 44% of voters, and President Biden’s approval rating is underwater at just 40%. Voters disapproving of Biden reached 58%.

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto opens lead over Adam Laxalt in must-win race for Republicans

When voters over 50 broke down the issues they identified as their top concerns, many said they were most concerned about the economy.

In the governor’s race, 24% said they were most concerned about inflation and rising prices, while 11% said jobs and the economy. In the Senate race, 22% said they were very worried about the economy or inflation.

Additionally, two-thirds of voters over 50 say inflation is a more important issue in the Senate race than the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to the poll, only 25% of voters felt the country was moving in the right direction.