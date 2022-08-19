New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Democratic National Committee announced on Friday that it had launched a seven-figure ad campaign “bashing President Biden” for recent successful efforts like the Inflation Reduction Act, despite keeping their distance a few weeks earlier amid his underwater approval rating.

In a press release Friday, the DNC said the new campaign will focus on highlighting the “continued vision and historic work” of President Biden and the Democratic Party.

A recent statement from the DNC, labeled “They Said No,” hailed recent wins by Biden and Democrats for the party, touting inflation-reduction legislation and efforts to combat “extreme MAGA Republicans” in this year’s election cycle.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats have taken on Big Pharma and Big Oil – the American people have won and powerful special interests have lost. Their plan will lower prescription drug and health care costs for American families,” the ad commenter said.

Democratic Rep. Maloney said Biden is not running for president again, which she thought was ‘off the record.’

“Extreme MAGA Republicans want to jeopardize Social Security and Medicare. Take us back on abortion with no exceptions for rape or adultery. And they all want lower costs for American families,” the statement continues.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a press release announcing the ad campaign “President Biden and the Democrats have delivered victory after victory for the American people. While Democrats are cutting costs for working families and proving that government can work for them, Republicans continue to try to stand in the way and continue the extreme MAGA agenda that hurts working families.

“We are proud to take our message directly to the American people,” Harrison continued, “Thank you to President Biden and the Democrats, reminding them that powerful special interests have lost and Americans have won.”

DEM Rep to Biden: Don’t Seek Re-Election in 2024, America Needs Dems to ‘Step Up’

The announcement comes just weeks after the Democratic Party appeared to distance itself from Biden for fear that his low approval rating, which hit an all-time low of 31% in June, would reflect badly on them when he takes hold of their majority. Midterm elections, where Republicans are trying to pin Democratic candidates up and down the ballot on Biden’s unpopularity.

“Joe Biden’s biggest ‘wins’ have been destroying our economy, raising taxes on the middle class and causing a massive inflationary crisis. Good luck to all Democrats running on that record,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News.

Several Democratic delegates were asked if they would back Biden in a 2024 run, but many avoided answering the question, while some said he would not seek re-election.

Minnesota Democratic Reps. Both Dean Phillips and Angie Craig recently said they would not endorse Biden in 2024, but instead wanted “a new generation of leadership.”

In recent weeks, Biden signed three new bills: the PACT Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Following the new legislation, Biden saw a slight increase in his public approval rating and received immediate praise. Democrats.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Emma Vaughan responded to the new announcement in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, saying Democrat victories are not victories for the American people.

“Every single Democrat voted to raise taxes during the recession and hire 87,000 new IRS agents to audit hardworking Americans. Democrats are working overtime to make life harder for families and small businesses,” Vaughn said.

The DCCC did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.