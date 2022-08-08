New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Of all the ridiculous provisions in the Democrats’ absurdly named inflation-reduction law, the most striking is the luxury subsidy for the rich and famous. The bill would expand on already deep federal subsidies for Americans who buy electric vehicles.

There are several reasons why this is a bad idea. But with Arizona Democrat Sen. Kirsten Sinema finally coming together with the rest of her left-leaning party, it looks like a done deal. And so bad for the average American.

First of all, as many have pointed out, the electricity that drives these futuristic vehicles doesn’t just flow freely from the sky, as envisioned by Nikola Tesla, whose name is now synonymous with electric vehicles. These green status symbols on our roads are provided by the grid. And what powers the grid? In most cases most fossil fuels will be phased out.

Added to this is the fact that the bill requires a mandate that rare earth minerals needed for batteries cannot come from Russia or China. The only problem is that American auto makers say that without those sources, they can’t meet demand. So the already months-long waiting lists for most EVs could get worse.

It is also not clear that this standard would actually lower prices, in fact, manufacturers could use the subsidy to make better products at the same bottom line price for their very good customers.

An EV is a luxury item for the average American, even though Uncle Sam will give you $7,500 dollars if all the requirements are met, it’s within reach these days. It’s like giving everyone a thousand dollar gift card to a Rolex store, great, but where do we get the other 9 grand?

But perhaps the biggest flaw in the bill, and the one most obvious to middle-class Americans, is that the average cost of a new EV is more than $54,000, too expensive. Even used EVs, which are subsidized under the law, don’t come cheap.

There are also regional disparities to consider, for example California has more than 550,000 electric cars compared to Texas with just 130,000 and New York with 62,000 fewer. This has made the Golden State a very easy place to drive electric, as California Democrats have deliberately raised gas prices to provide incentives, resulting in a culture around massive amounts of charging stations and vehicles.

They’ll tout the policy as a success, but with Californians fleeing the state for less progressive and expensive restrictions, is this really the way the entire country should be headed? And more broadly, is this the best way to encourage the growth of the electric vehicle industry?

Over the past decade, EVs have become more competitive due to free market competition with gas guzzlers, and the best way is to allow that fair competition to continue, not for the federal government to keep its thumb on the scale.

This isn’t the first time that Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, have called for cash to be given to the working class for their economic benefits. Another such inverse wealth transfer is their desire to write off student loans for the college-educated, and they wonder why they are scapegoating blue-collar voters.

The bottom line is that top-down efforts to change the American economy to achieve environmental or social goals will always fail. Americans will widely adopt EVs when they reach a level of parity or superiority in the market.

People like California Governor Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are taking pains at the pump actions to prime this shift. Now with this subsidy for the wealthy, Democrats aim to make the problem worse once again.

