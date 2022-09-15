New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As Democrats in “sanctuary cities” suddenly protested the traffic of illegal immigrants into their communities, that same outcry was silenced when the Biden administration sent “ghost flights” to New York, Pennsylvania and Florida, Representative Michael Waltz told Fox News on Thursday.

Waltz, R-Fla., responded to comments made earlier this year by Westchester County, N.Y., Executive Rob Astorino, who criticized the Biden administration over secret “ghost flights” that landed at night at the airport in Purchase, N.Y.

Immigrants there were sometimes loaded onto buses — some of which later violated New York State’s commercial-vehicle-free parkway law — and headed for Long Island and the suburbs throughout.

“Yeah, it’s the Biden administration/taxpayer-funded contracts with a bunch of NGOs that fly these guys out at night to all these same places, so that’s fine,” he said.

“But if you have Governor DeSantis or Governor Abbott or [Arizona] Governor Ducey is doing it in the middle of the day when everybody can see it, then all of a sudden we throw up our hands and have a collective political meltdown.”

DeSantis, in keeping with an earlier public pledge, sent a plane full of immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., on a tony liberal island south of Boston.

Local Massachusetts officials ripped DeSantis’ actions as inhumane, despite the fact that a county commissioner had openly invited illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard just a year earlier.

“I would love to be a patron of Martha’s Vineyard New immigrants for this country, but Senator Cruz has no idea what he’s talking about about the ‘border crisis,’” Dukes County Commissioner Keith Chattinover told MVTimes in October 2021.

Waltz said the only difference between what the Department of Homeland Security has done under President Biden and what DeSantis and other Republicans have done is that GOP governors have transported immigrants in broad daylight to show the extent of the crisis.

“Either way, all those services that American citizens and legal immigrants are entitled to are now being taxed by millions and millions and millions of people who we simply cannot feed, house and clothe,” he said.

In a statement, DeSantis’ office said blue states like Massachusetts, California and New York are “better able to take care of the immigrants we invite into our country” — and support the Biden administration’s open border policies — by promoting illegal immigration as “sanctuary states.”

Democrats have long criticized Republican efforts to ease pressure on their states, as District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams — who both lead sanctuary cities — have blasted Abbott for settling immigrants in their cities.

Texas-origin buses have dropped off migrants near Union Station as well as Vice President Kamala Harris’ official Naval Observatory residence in Washington and Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan.

Earlier this year, state Senate Republicans in Pennsylvania, where the ghost flights were landing, introduced a resolution that would redirect those flights to Delaware — Biden’s home state.

This time, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano A report was released DHS data tabulated 938 domestic immigrant flights for 51,750 non-citizens as of January.

The lead sponsor of that bill, Sen. of Mount Pocono. Mario Scavello asked at the time how many migrants Biden had moved to his home state — which has a New Castle airport, not far from the president’s personal residence, and several smaller airfields.

“If it’s good enough for Pennsylvania, why not redirect to Delaware?” he said