Democrats lead a tight midterm race with a 4% edge over the GOP on the regular congressional ballot, as voters rank abortion as a top issue over inflation.

A new Suffolk University/USA Today poll shakes up the midterms, with 44% of voters saying they would vote for a Democrat if the election were held today, compared to 40% for a Republican. About 16% are still undecided.

Republicans won last month, after a June poll from the university found Democrats and Republicans evenly split on the regular congressional ballot with the two parties about 40% of the vote.

While the economy is the most important issue to voters in the upcoming election — 20% say it’s the most important issue — the poll revealed that many believe abortion is the most important issue in this election cycle. Despite hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, about 16% of voters said abortion was the top issue, while about 11% said inflation.

The poll results come after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, which returned the power to impose restrictions on abortion to states.

The economy ranked as the most important issue influencing the vote in the upcoming election, receiving 20% ​​of all votes. Due to rising consumer prices, 58% said they were going to eat out less often due to recent price increases.

On Thursday, the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) annualized rate fell to 0.9%, marking the second negative decline in economic growth in the April-June quarter.

Most economists define a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, which is what happened to the United States economy, data revealed today.

Democrats currently have an advantage over Republicans, but President Joe Biden’s declining approval rating, rising inflation and a rocky economy could have a negative impact on Democrats in the midterms.

The poll showed that only 39% strongly or somewhat approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing.

Former President Donald Trump played a major role in this year’s midterm elections, picking candidates to endorse on an almost weekly basis. The poll revealed that about 44% of people are less likely to vote for a candidate backed by the former president.

Among voters, about 76% believe the country is on the wrong track, a 5% increase from June.

Suffolk University Survey Conducted July 22-24, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.