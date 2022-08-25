New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

When Congress debated an “American rescue plan” in early 2021, Democrats insisted the $1.9 trillion in debt-financed spending would not boost inflation and was necessary for an already fast-recovering economy.

As Republicans and many economists predicted, the economy overheated, inflation soared and gas prices doubled. We are now in a period of economic stagnation, with most of the country believing that we are already in a recession.

Instead of working together on pro-growth and anti-inflationary policies, my Democratic colleagues broke with earlier commitments to unity and chose to double down on partisan, tried-and-failed tax-and-spending policies with a dose of medical price controls. Innovation will crush and eliminate scarcity. Mislabeled the “Inflation Relief Act of 2022,” which experts say does nothing to curb inflation, offers higher taxes, more spending, higher prices and an army of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents.

The bill includes a whopping $80 billion in mandatory funding for the IRS. The funding — six times the agency’s current budget — would enable the agency to hire an army of auditors to squeeze $204 billion from taxpayers of all income levels to fund Democrats’ desired “Green New Deal” policies.

Hill Report Claims Republicans Are Making IRS ‘Boogeyman’

Of the $80 billion, $45.6 billion will be for enforcement to collect the $204 billion or more in federal revenue Democrats want. The IRS has outlined in earlier documents that it will use the funds to hire 86,852 full-time employees, and specifically refers to “hiring and training agents dedicated to complex enforcement activities.” Such a job would make the IRS bigger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI and Border Patrol combined.

Advocates argue that the enforcement funds will be used to close the tax gap – the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid – and then claim it’s only about “wealthy tax cheats”. However, the data tells a different story. Democrats won’t achieve their desired tax revenue goals unless they target the middle class, small businesses and taxpayers making less than $400,000 a year.

As the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, I asked the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) to estimate where the lowest reported income in the “tax gap” is. The JCT determined that 78-90 percent of underreported—or misreported—income comes from those earning less than $200,000, while only 4-9 percent comes from those earning $500,000 or more.

Much of the misreported income comes from less sophisticated small businesses and sole proprietors, many of whom make less than $400,000 a year and have trouble complying with an oppressive and over-complicated tax code. Small, cash-strapped businesses that can’t afford a team of lawyers and legal fees are the easiest targets for a supersized IRS. As American taxpayers continue to have high voluntary compliance rates, most recently reported at around 86 percent, the rhetoric about American taxpayers being “tax cheats” seems at odds with the facts.

The Finance Committee examined the IRS’s own data that has upheld the IRS’s claim in court that people with the IRS cheat on their taxes. Over the past twenty years, the IRS success rate has been less than 47 percent. Thus, the IRS more often asserts that tax deficiencies, courts disagree, are not evidence of a large number of tax frauds. Rather, there is strong evidence that innocent taxpayers are often subjected to unnecessary and inappropriate scrutiny. They will be even bigger with nearly 87,000 new IRS employees whose mission will be to reduce the revenue of American taxpayers.

Democratic colleagues, the administration and the IRS are protesting that they will not increase audits of people making less than $400,000. However, when I offered an amendment to put in the binding legislation that the increased funds could not be used to increase audits of those making less than $400,000, every Democratic senator voted “no.” Most will agree that they did not “intend” such an audit. This non-binding pledge was also later removed from the Bill. Democrats know that audits of the middle class, small businesses and those making less than $400,000 are inevitable under their law.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) confirmed this, estimating that my amendment would reduce enforcement revenue by at least billions. Therefore, the non-partisan CBO confirms that the estimated billions in revenue from increased enforcement will come from those earning less than $400,000 per year. Moreover, according to data from the IRS and the Joint Committee on Taxation, 78 to 90 percent of underreported income—the largest component of the tax gap that Democrats want to close—belongs to those earning less than $200,000 per year. . Despite that fact, supporters of the recently passed tax-and-spend bill are in denial. Anyone making less than $400,000 would break the no-tax pledge.

Meanwhile, only $3.2 billion — less than four percent — of the IRS funding stream will be dedicated to taxpayer services. Americans have long suffered from abysmal IRS service, the “Paper’s Sum” to determine the IRS’s customer service is inexcusable. It is obvious that my Democratic colleagues are less concerned about poor IRS service and more interested in the IRS squeezing more money out of American taxpayers.

However, more care is required in the service of the taxpayer. In 2021, only one in ten callers could reach the IRS by telephone. More than 250 million calls went unanswered. Those who got through spent more than 29 minutes on hold. That same year, the IRS took an average of 251 days to respond to taxpayer correspondence — more than triple 2019’s already-horrendous 74-day average. Still, Democrats chose to set aside a fraction of their IRS funding for taxpayer services.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

While taxpayers are being shortchanged, tax policy will add to Treasury Office coffers for unaccountable bureaucrats in the Treasury’s tax-rule-and-rule-writing machine, costing tax regulators about $105 million. Americans already have to deal with too much regulatory red tape created by Washington, but Democrats choose to add more complexity and hassle instead. Amid the funding glut, Treasury “technocrats” could no doubt reject everything from higher audit rates to a revival of the bank reporting scheme for American taxpayers. Allowing the IRS to search the bank accounts of all Americans with transactions worth more than $10,000 in a year would give the IRS access to the bank accounts of virtually all Americans.

I will introduce my amendment as a separate bill to prevent the IRS from using $80 billion in funds to audit hard-working American taxpayers, individuals and small businesses with less than $400,000 in taxable income. This bill puts legislative teeth into an otherwise non-binding (and now-disturbed) statement of intent or a toothless and unenforceable order from the Treasury Secretary.

My Democratic colleagues disrupted regular order and by the narrowest possible margin filled a partisan bill with an unbridled, supersized IRS, unchecked tax policies and spending policies and price controls that won’t work.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Americans should be very concerned and brace taxpayers at all income levels for more audits, investigations and tax enforcement. Taxpayers deserve better.

Click here to read more from Sen. CRAPO