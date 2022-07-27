New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump asserted that Democrats have “absolutely destroyed this country on every front and by every metric” on “Hannity” Tuesday.

Lara Trump: what is Democrats Is it positive that Americans contribute in any way? They have destroyed this country on every front and to the extent possible. So maybe it’s all a distraction technique. Hold these cozy little functions at the White House and talk about pronouns in an attempt to distract Americans from the reality of their day-to-day situations, which are terrifying for most people at the moment. But I want to remind people of one thing: As bad as the Democrats have been, and as confident as I feel, the Republicans are moving forward. This midterm, we can never assume. People have to get out and vote and make sure you’re voting for the right people.

