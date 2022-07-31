Democrats delayed deciding on Iowa’s spot as the first to focus on presidential contests

Iowa isn’t done fighting to maintain its position as the first state in a Democratic presidential primary — Yet

The Democratic National Committee will delay its plan to restructure the presidential nominating calendar until the November midterms, extending Iowa’s goal of maintaining its traditional first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The committee was scheduled to make a decision this week at meetings in Washington, DC

“The decision is deferred,” said Scott Brennan, a Des Moines attorney who serves on the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee tasked with setting the calendar.

A memo from the committee’s leadership outlining the changes to the plan has also circulated.

“After the midterm elections, we will meet again to update our assessment of the applicant pool and work toward a final decision to present to the full DNC for a vote, which DNC leadership has assured us will happen as soon as possible after the midterm elections,” The memo said.

In a final plea, Iowa Democrats made the case for the first caucus in the nation before the DNC committee

Changes after 2020 defeat:Despite the Iowa caucus disaster, US electoral systems are better than you think. indeed.

16 states make the pitch to replace Iowa

Over the years, Iowa has kicked off the presidential nominating process with its first-ever national caucus, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. But in April, the committee approved a plan that would have stripped those states of their special status and opened up an application process allowing any state to request consideration for early voting status.

The change comes after Iowa’s disastrous 2020 caucuses that delayed declaring either candidate the winner after a debacle with a new application to streamline the process. After this, the state’s Democratic chairman resigned and calls grew louder for the caucus system to be dismantled and for Iowa to lose its first place in the polls.

Sixteen states and Puerto Rico submitted applications and were invited to make public presentations before the committee in Washington, DC last month. The committee has met twice since then to decide which states should go ahead with the nomination process.

Members have discussed several changes, including replacing Iowa with a different Midwest state such as Michigan or Minnesota. And they have discussed moving a more diverse state to the front of the line. Arguing that black voters are the bedrock of the party, some members have said that a state like South Carolina, currently in fourth place, should have a say much earlier in the process.

But there are barriers to making changes. New Hampshire delegates have argued that changing their first-state primary contest could be damaging to U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s re-election campaign this fall. Deciding after the midterms could neutralize that argument.

And postponing the decision could give Democrats in states like Minnesota and Michigan time to work with their state legislatures and Republican counterparts to approve changes to their primary dates. Committee members are reluctant to place in the initial window any state that cannot logistically or legally hold an initial contest.

It’s highly likely that Iowa will lose its spot at the front of the line, though the state could finish second in the early window.

What does it take to be the first? These states want to replace Iowa on the president’s calendar

Democratic President Joe Biden has said he wants to seek another term in office. But as his approval ratings have fallen, some Democrats have begun to openly suggest that he should step aside. If a different Democrat chooses to run in 2024, delaying the calendar decision until the midterms would shorten their campaign window, whether in Iowa or elsewhere.

Republicans, who will continue to begin their nominating process in Iowa, have been traveling to the Hawkeye state for months ahead of a potential 2024 campaign.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said in a statement Saturday that he had been assured by DNC Chairman Jayme Harrison that the process would be fair, and he reiterated Iowa’s case for retaining the seat in the early window.

“I am committed to fighting for Iowa to keep its place on the nomination calendar and we will continue to provide information as requested by the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee,” he said. “Small rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our Democratic presidential nominating process. We cannot allow the corporate media and special interest groups to replace our strong Democratic grassroots organizations that are the foundation of our national general election victories.”

USA Today reporter Dylan Wells contributed to this report.

