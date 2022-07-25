New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Life, Liberty & Levine host Mark Levine floated a theory that the January 6 committee was a sinister ploy to prevent former President Trump from returning to the White House on Sunday night.

The conservative host specifically noted that the word “rebellion” is frequently used by numerous segments of society to generalize the false idea that Trump was in rebellion against the United States government.

He referred to the third section of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which read that “no person shall be senator or representative in Congress, or elect president and vice-president, or hold any office” which “shall commit treason”. or rebellion against [United States government]”

“That’s why they’re using the word ‘insurgency,’ that’s why they’re trying to create a national impression that Donald Trump was involved in an insurgency,” Levin said of the committee. “They don’t just want to impeach Donald Trump, but to impeach Trump for treason and then claim that he can’t serve as president under the 14th Amendment.”

Levine tore up JAN. 6th Committee: ‘We Live in a Post-Conventional America’

Levine added, “This committee is basically a spearhead, a front operation for the U.S. Attorney General, and the U.S. Attorney is politically biased and in that sense corrupt.”

He commented on how trivial the committee’s discussion of Trump and his behavior was, theorizing that if the tables were turned on the political operatives who actually run the committee, real corruption and scandal could be exposed.

“I can just imagine every single one of these reprobates on the committee, if we could access their iPhones, their texts, their emails, their documents, their stamps to their family members, I’m sure we’d find sleaze everywhere.” he said

Levin saw the committee as another embarrassing example of political theater in modern American life that found nothing.

Tucker Carlson: Jan. 6 Hearing coverage is a corollary to the campaign to fool the public

What was conspicuously absent among many committee members, according to Levine, was a rejection of intimidation and violence by the far left.

“We have members of that committee who have yet to issue statements condemning the assassination of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brent Kavanaugh,” he said. “You have members of this committee who were cheering for Black Lives Matter because they were rioting, maimed and even killed, remember that?”

Levine took time to criticize both Republicans and Democrats for essentially mocking the United States Constitution, even as they overstepped the bounds of their power and claimed to defend its principles.

“So you can take a look for yourself, Article One gives the Congress of the United States no such power, nothing. So what they’re doing, what they’re doing is clearly and affirmatively criminal in nature. Separation of powers, and separation of powers. It goes back to Montesquieu. You can see it in the Federalist Papers, the framers of the Constitution cite Montesquieu, so when you see these fake Republicans like Kinzinger and Cheney twisting the Constitution, well they’re not twisting our Constitution, maybe it’s the Soviet Constitution of 1934, But it is not ours,” he said.