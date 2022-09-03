Democrats are strategically ‘ignoring’ the rule of law: Rep. Byron Donalds

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Saturday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., condemned President Biden for a divisive speech Thursday evening, arguing that Republicans are fighting for “soul” and “power.” America this November.

REP. Byron Donalds: He’s doing this because he knows he’s done a terrible, stupid thing. The speech was muted. They should never do this. The pictures are bad, but the words and the destruction of the country are worse. look, Someone should remind Joe Biden The problem he has right now with his approval numbers is that you have independents and you have Democrats who don’t agree with how he’s doing his job. This President has ignored the rule of law on the southern border. This president is forgiving $300 billion to $1 trillion in student loans where he has no legal authority to do so. This president signed the De-Inflation Act, where he and his party lied because it was really about the Green New Deal and climate change.

But they wouldn’t get it if they told the truth, so they lied to the American people. They are also a threat to democracy. But one last thing for Joe Biden. Whether you’re a MAGA Republican, a mainstream Republican, whatever the classifications, or frankly, fighting for America’s soul is what Republicans are in power now. This is a fight for the soul of the republic, because we don’t believe in ignoring the law when it suits your interests. And we definitely don’t believe in packing or either Dissolution of the Supreme Court Because we didn’t get our way. That’s what Joe Biden believes. That’s what Raphael Warnock believes. Katherine Masto in Nevada believes so. Mark Kelly of Arizona thinks so. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire opined. They believe that. They vote for those things. They do that.

Watch the full interview: