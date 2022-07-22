New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrats have long described themselves as the pro-choice party. But abortion is the only option many progressive politicians can imagine for women facing unintended pregnancies — and their bigotry has led to real help for women and their babies.

The first reaction to Dobbs’ decision was to suggest that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat from Michigan, subsidize abortion clinics along the Canadian border, vetoing more than $20 million in state funding that includes centers that help pregnant women. Is she afraid? These centers are very effective in helping women find alternatives to abortion.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, wants to go a step further. Pregnancy resource centers are not allowed to provide women with the support they need to continue their pregnancy, she told reporters. “[W]They should be closed across the country. You should not torture a pregnant woman like that.”

OHIO Right to Right Rocks, Says Offices Twice Targeted by Pro-Abortion Vandals with Spray Paint

To be clear – the “torture” she’s talking about is providing baby clothes, diapers, formula, childcare and utilities assistance, job training and other services aimed at the critical pre- and post-natal periods of a new mother’s life. Pregnancy resource centers provide real support for mothers and their babies. Progressives want to make it harder for that help to come from an ideological commitment to abortion as a hollow instrument of self-empowerment.

It’s time to be honest. If these prominent Democrats were truly pro-choice, they would be willing to work with Republicans to get resources to mothers interested in keeping their children. Instead, it is clear that their pro-choice rhetoric has become, in practice, pro-choice: abortion.

The first step for conservatives is to point out their extremism. But after a Supreme Court ruling that gave states the power to protect the lives of the unborn, Republicans have a golden opportunity to be a truly pro-life, pro-parent and pro-family party.

Overall, approximately 2,000 pregnancy centers serve mothers in communities across the country. Their efforts are heroic and stretched thin. In the wake of the Dobbs decision, some of the burdens pregnant mothers bear must be recognized and supported through a policy agenda that makes family life a little easier for parents across America.

Already, 14 states provide funding for alternatives to abortion programs, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute. Michigan would have been fifteenth without Whitmer’s ideological blinders. This year alone, states are spending a total of $156 million on centers that serve pregnant mothers and their babies.

In DC, congressional Republicans have begun crafting their own proposals to support mothers and families. Soon after the court’s decision, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, has crafted a legislative package that strengthens the traditional safety net while proposing innovative mentoring policies and networks to help low-income mothers build pathways toward a better future.

In June, Sens. Mitt Romney, R-UT, Richard Burr, R-NC, and Steve Daines, R-MT, introduced a proposal that would streamline the tangle of low-income tax credits and deductions into a single, monthly benefit for families. With working parents. Importantly, these benefits begin to flow as early as four months before birth – a clear way for expectant parents to access the resources they need. The plan is budget-neutral, supporting families without adding to the national debt.

These are just a few of the ways Republicans are proving their commitment to being pro-life rather than protecting the unborn child. Democrats who want to improve choices for families will debate hard to pass some bills proposed to ease the burden on parents. Instead, they favor “build back better”-style approaches to child care without a political future and block funding for centers that provide real help to women.

The Republican Party’s commitment to funding crisis pregnancy centers, strengthening support structures for expectant mothers, and investing in families unquestionably bears the label the Party of Parents. And no matter what politicians like Whitmer and Warren say, the agenda to block money from centers that refuse to work across the aisle and help expectant mothers is no longer called pro-choice, but completely pro-abortion.