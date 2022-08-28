New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, argued Sunday that tax cuts are a better way to solve America’s student debt problem than outright handouts.

Ryan, who is running for Senate in Ohio against Republican candidate JD Vance, made the comments during an appearance on CNN. Ryan noted that President Biden’s student loan pamphlet last week sent the “wrong message” that it suggests student loan holders are the only ones struggling with the current economy.

“A lot of people who didn’t go to college make 30, 40 grand a year. They need help, too, so I’m proposing a tax cut for working people that affects everybody.” He he said.

“With a piece of the student loan, you can very easily allow them to negotiate – lower the interest rates,” he added of his proposal.

Critics argued Biden’s program will contribute to already record levels of inflation in the US

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell argued last week that the program is “another way to worsen inflation, reward far-left activists and achieve nothing for millions of working American families who can barely tread water.”

Biden’s program calls for up to $20,000 in student loans for those who use Pell Grants and up to $10,000 for those who don’t. More than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, totaling more than $1.6 trillion. According to the latest federal data, nearly a third owe less than $10,000 and more than half owe less than $20,000.

plan At a cost to US taxpayers Between $440 billion and $600 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.