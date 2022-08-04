New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Representative. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., apologized to President Joe Biden for saying she would not support him for the 2024 presidential election and tried to rewrite her statement in an interview Thursday.

After a reporter asked whether Biden should seek re-election during Tuesday’s debate against primary opponent Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, Maloney said, “I don’t believe he’s running for re-election.”

The media quickly added Maloney to the growing list of Democrats who disapprove of the president. Maloney joined CNN on Thursday to apologize to Biden for not supporting his potential run. “Mr. President, I apologize,” she said. “I want you to run. I don’t think you’re going to run, but if you do, when you do, I’ll be there 100%.”

The reporter asked Maloney to explain why he thought he wasn’t running. “That’s just my own personal belief… but I’ll support him if he runs and that’s entirely his decision… We all have a right to our own information.”

Two New York representatives join growing list of Democrats refusing to back Biden in 2024

Maloney praised Biden for his recent introduction of the “exciting” inflation reduction legislation of 2022 and how he has handled the presidency so far.

In recent weeks, after Biden’s approval rating dropped to a record low of 31%, Democrats have been dodging the question of whether they will endorse the president in a 2024 run.

The list of Democrats opposed to Biden running for re-election grows with a weakened congresswoman

Nadler, who is running against Maloney in New York’s newly redrawn 12th Congressional District, was also asked during the debate whether Biden should seek re-election.

“It’s too early to tell. The Democratic Party won’t act on its intention to deal with that until the midterms are over,” Nadler said.

Other Democrats have not committed to supporting Biden or have said outright that he should not run for president again. Representative. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., told an interviewer that instead of Biden seeking re-election, “the country would be better served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats.”

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., agreed with Phillips that the country needs “a new generation of leadership.” Both Phillips and Craig are up for re-election this fall.

Representative. Tom Malinowski, DN.J., said during a town hall, “I don’t have an opinion on who should be president.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio., Fox News’ Sandra Smith said: “I’m working on my own election and that’s what I’m focused on right now.”

Representative. Alexandria Ocastio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told CNN this summer of Eileer: “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it… Should he run again, I think it is — we’ll look at it.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Apparently Maloney was the only representative to try to retract Biden’s 2024 announcement.

Biden, who will be 81 in the next presidential election, has not officially announced a re-election bid, but the White House has said he plans to run.